Ohio and Miami's (OH) final game of the season doesn't have much significance in the standings, but these two long-time rivals will do anything to beat each other. Their first meeting of the season was a nine-point win for the Ohio Bobcats, but Miami (OH) has a chance to get revenge at home. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with an Ohio-Miami (OH) prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Ohio ended the season on a massive run, winning eight of their last ten games. They were 8-2 both outright and against the spread, which brought their spread record to 15-14 on the season. Ohio is led by Jaylin Hunter, who averages 14.1 points per game. Shereef Mitchell and AJ Clayton aren't far behind, also averaging double digits in points.
Miami (OH) didn't have the same success down the stretch, winning just five of their past ten games. They were a generous two-point underdog against Toledo in their previous game, and the Rockets exploded to beat them by 34 points. Their two losses to Western Michigan and Northern Illinois as favorites have been the difference in them not having a better seed going into the conference tournament.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Ohio-Miami (OH) Odds
Ohio: -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -138
Miami (OH): +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +115
Over: 143.5 (-106)
Under: 143.5 (-114)
How to Watch Ohio vs. Miami (OH)
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Ohio Will Cover The Spread/Win
Ohio's offense will be in tough against Miami (OH), but the Bobcats have the 73rd-ranked scoring offense for a reason. They averaged 77.8 points so far this season, making them one of the top units in the MAC.
Ohio's defense also matches up well with Miami (OH) on paper, ranking 149th in the nation, and allowing 71 points per game. Miami (OH) doesn't have much offensive firepower, as they rank just 249th, with 71.2 points per game.
The Bobcats have won eight of the last nine games against their rivals and have covered seven. Neither team has much to play for, but Ohio could use a win to stay ahead of Central Michigan for third in the MAC. The bottom of the MAC has a lot of similar teams, but a favorable matchup could be the difference in Ohio making a run at the conference tournament.
Why Miami (OH) Will Cover The Spread/Win
Miami (OH) has had troubles historically against Ohio, but they stole a win at home last season by 17 points and have covered two of the past three games.
Miami (OH) is in a battle for fifth place going into the conference tournament. They are tied with Bowling Green for fifth place and have Kent State and Western Michigan nipping at their heels. They may feel safe due to the two teams behind them playing the teams battling it out for first place, but a win and a Bowling Green loss would get them to fifth.
Final Ohio-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick
Ohio's past success would lead you to believe they are the right bet in this game. They also look better than Miami (OH) in most statistical categories. However, you can't look past this being a rivalry game, and Miami (OH) has covered against Ohio in two of the last three games. Ohio barely covered the spread at home in their first meeting, and this game may be closer than most people expect.
Final Ohio-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick: Miami (OH) +2 (-110)