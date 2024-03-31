Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid is on a heater and just wrapped up a dominant month of March that saw him pull off something not done since Pittsburgh Penguins legend Jaromir Jagr in 2001. With two goals and an assist in the Oilers' 6-1 shellacking of the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, McDavid reached 31 points in March. Jagr was the last player to score 31 points in March, according to Sportsnet Stats.
Jagr did it in his last of 11 seasons as a member of the Penguins. That was part of a 121-point season, which McDavid has already surpassed. The Oilers star now has 125 points on the season, with 29 goals and 96 assists to his name. While McDavid is third in the NHL in points behind Nathan MacKinnon (127) and Nikita Kucherov (126), those 96 assists are 12 more than any other player.
Connor McDavid's dominant March
Connor McDavid scored his 31 March points in 15 games, racking up seven goals and 24 assists to get to that mark. The Oilers star actually did go scoreless in two games, but he racked up at least two points in 11 of the 15 games and hit the three-point mark in six games. He scored four points, all assists, on March 21 against the Buffalo Sabres.
With McDavid leading the way, Edmonton enjoyed a terrific month. The Oilers won 10 games and lost only five in March, with one of those coming in a shootout and another coming in overtime.
Edmonton's three-game winning streak puts them at 94 points heading into April, which is tied for fourth-most in the Western Conference. The Oilers are in second place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the Vancouver Canucks. A playoff berth will be clinched in the coming days.
What's next for Connor McDavid, Oilers?
As Connor McDavid looks to continue his dominant play in his pursuit of a fourth straight scoring title, the Oilers have their eyes on a Stanley Cup. Edmonton lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round last year and to the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals two seasons ago.
While the Oilers again won't be the Stanley Cup favorite, they have a chance to make a run with McDavid playing at such a high level. There are 10 games remaining in the regular season, which ends for Edmonton on April 18 against Colorado.
McDavid likely won't set a new career high in points this season, which he set last year with a whopping 153, but he would get close if he keeps up the two-point-per-game pace he had in March. His 125 points this season are already second-most in his career.