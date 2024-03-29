The Edmonton Oilers knocked off the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night in a history-setting game that is sure to be remembered for quite some time. The Oilers' star center Connor McDavid continued his masterful play on the season, compiling a goal and an assist in the 2-0 victory.
McDavid set a record on the night that puts him in elite company with the GOATS of the sport including Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky.
McDavid's Record-Setting Night
McDavid is now the third-leading scorer in the NHL this season, ranking just behind Nikita Kucherov and Nathan MacKinnon with 119 points on the season. His two point night on Thursday gave him a 120-point, three-season hat trick in recent years. McDavid has cemented his spot as one of the best players in the game. and fans were quick to celebrate alongside him from both up close and far away.
Connor McDavid (@cmcdavid97) now has THREE CONSECUTIVE 120-point seasons! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Q7Zr8xwbvD
— NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2024
“Greatest offensive talent ever,” one fan said on X.
“Someone put this in NFL terms,” another fan added.
“He's McJesus for a reason,” still another said.
An additional commenter did his best to put it all in perspective. McDavid's success on the ice has been a joy to watch for NHL fans, especially in Alberta, Canada.
“We need to not take for granted the history we are witnessing,” they said. “He's just above and beyond everyone else on the ice every single game.”
Oilers Star McDavid's Peers in 120-Point, Three-Season Club
Noteworthy NHL names dotted the landscape of the 120 points in three consecutive seasons club. They represent some of the greatest players in NHL history, representing a wide variety of positions and playing styles.
Players in NHL history to eclipse 120 points in three straight seasons, via @SNStats:
◽️ Wayne Gretzky
◽️ Mario Lemieux
◽️ Marcel Dionne
◽️ Guy Lafleur
◽️ Phil Esposito
◽️ Paul Coffey
And now, Connor McDavid.
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 29, 2024
“Paul Coffey being on this list as a defensive is crazy,” one fan opined in the comments section while others praised McDavid for his unbelievable achievement.
McDavid entered the NHL in 2015 as a first round, number one overall pick out of Richmond Hill, Ontario. He has met and exceeded expectations in multiple ways and is still just 27 years old, suggesting he could reach Gretzky-ian heights by the time his illustrious playing career is finally over and done with sometime down the line.
For now, Oilers fans would do well to enjoy every single shift he takes the, because players like McDavid don't come around very often, that much is for certain.