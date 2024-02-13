Ole Miss visits Kentucky as we continue our college basketball odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Ole Miss Rebels (18-5, 5-5) are in Lexington to take on the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 6-4) Tuesday night. Below we will continue our college basketball odds series as we hand out an Ole Miss-Kentucky prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Ole Miss is having a great season. They are 13-0 in nonconference play, but they struggle a bit in the SEC. They have lost their last two games, but those were against the first-place and third-place team in the SEC. Matthew Murrell is scoring 16.8 points per game to lead the Rebels this season. Allen Flanigan leads the team with 6.7 rebounds per game while Jaylen Murray is first on the team with 4.0 assists per game.

Kentucky is ranked, but they have lost three of their last four games. Kentucky has lost to Florida, Tennessee, and Gonzaga in those three games, which are decent teams. The Wildcats are led by Antonio Reeves with 19.6 points per game. Tre Mitchell leads the team in rebounding. However, he is questionable for the game with a back injury. As a team, Kentucky scores just under 90.0 points per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ole Miss-Kentucky Odds

Ole Miss: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Kentucky: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Over: 161.5 (-115)

Under: 161.5 (-105)

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Ole Miss Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ole Miss has a chance to put up some real points in this game. Kentucky does a good job scoring, but their defense is very subpar. The Wildcats allow 78.8 points per game this season, which is the most in the SEC. Teams make the second-most field goals per game, and second-most three-pointers made per game. The Rebels should be able to make their shots in this game, and as long as they do, they will score.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is one of the best scoring teams in college basketball. Their 89.9 points per game is third-best in the entire country. However, they do make the most field goals per game, so their offense will always get their shots up. Kentucky is going to get their shots up in this game, so they should be able to score some points.

Kentucky shoots very well from the perimeter. They shoot 41.0 percent from the outside, which is the best in the Nation. Making threes is just what they do, and in college basketball, it is huge towards success. If Kentucky can continue to make their shots from beyond the arc, they will win this game.

Final Ole Miss-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game. Kentucky is the home team, which is a big in college basketball, but they have been struggling. Ole Miss is having a good season, and they probably feel as if they should be ranked this season. One bet I love in this game is the over. I think both teams have a chance to score 80 points or more in this game.

As for a winner, I am going to take the home team to win. With both teams losing lately, I like the Wildcats to get back in the win column and beat Ole Miss. Kentucky's spread is my choice.

Final Ole Miss-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -8.5 (-110), Over 161.5 (-110)