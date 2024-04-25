The college basketball offseason has been going on for a few weeks now, and of course there is a lot of transfer portal news. One intriguing portal player is Stanford basketball transfer Andrej Stojakovic. Stojakovic just finished up his freshman season at Stanford, and he had a very solid year. Andrej is also the son of former NBA player Peja Stojakovic. Peja spent most of his career playing with the Sacramento Kings, and his son could have an NBA future as well.
Right now, Andrej Stojakovic is just focused on finding his next home. After a good freshman season with the Stanford basketball team, he has some good options. Stojakovic is down to just three schools: North Carolina, Kentucky and Cal.
“NEWS: Stanford transfer Andrej Stojakovic is down to three schools, source tells @On3sports: Kentucky, North Carolina, and Cal. The former McDonald’s All-American is finalizing a visit to Kentucky for this weekend,” Joe Tipton said in a tweet.
Stojakovic has some good options here. North Carolina basketball and Kentucky basketball are both coming off of success regular seasons. The Wildcats were upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and they now have a new head coach as Mark Pope is replacing John Calipari. Their regular season was solid, however, as they earned a three seed in the big dance.
North Carolina is also a great option for Stojakovic. The Tar Heels were a one seed in the NCAA Tournament and they won the ACC regular season title this past year. The Tar Heels appear to be in good shape for the future.
If Stojakovic doesn't want to go far from home or move far from where he played his freshman season, Cal basketball is a good option. He is from the state of California. The Golden Bears seem to have a bright future as well under head coach Mark Madsen. When Mark Pope left BYU for Kentucky, the Cougars approached Madsen to be his replacement. He is fully committed to Cal, however.
Andrej Stojakovic has three good options
Andrej Stojakovic has some good choices to pick from here and he should be a valuable addition to any of these schools. This would be a big get for all three, and it seems like it would especially be huge for Kentucky and Cal.
Kentucky just lost their long-time head coach and there are some people that are doubting Pope right now. Getting a commitment from Stojakovic would be big for him.
If Mark Madsen is going to build a solid program at Cal, he is going to need to get players like Stojakovic. This would be a huge transfer portal add for his squad.
Andrej Stojakovic appears to be close to making a decision, and it'll be interesting to see how he fares with his new school.