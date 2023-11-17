As Shohei Ohtani makes his rounds during MLB Free Agency, the reigning MVP wants his team visits to be kept under the radar.

All eyes are on Shohei Ohtani as the two-way superstar enters the 2023 MLB Free Agency period. The 29-year-old just won his second American League MLB MVP. Now, he will shift his focus to finding his new baseball home. In his stint with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani has yet to make the Playoffs. He seems to have various preferences for his next spot, but there is one thing the superstar wants teams to honor.

Shohei Ohtani wants his free agency visits to remain low-key

Ohtani will have many free-agent suitors, but he does not want rumors of visits to spread. If visits between Ohtani and a team are reported publicly, it will be held against the team, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

There has been endless buzz around Ohanti's MLB Free Agency decision. Understandably, he wants any visit or micro decision to be kept under the radar so as not to create unnecessary rumors.

The expectation among interested teams is that Ohtani could make his decision quickly, possibly before the early December winter meetings. It will be interesting to see what his final decision is.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been named as one of the leading candidates to land Ohtani. In addition, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners are expected to make a push.

Every team with the financial means to sign Ohanti is foaming at the mouth and for good reason. Ohtani is a generational baseball talent whom teams will bet on despite his recent injury limitations. The baseball world awaits the two-time MLB MVP's decision.