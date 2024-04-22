The money keeps coming in for Shohei Ohtani as the Los Angeles Dodgers star inked a long-term endorsement deal with sports technology company Rapsodo. Rapsodo announced the deal on Monday with a short video on X and the caption “For the one who lives, eats, and breathes baseball.”
According to its website, Rapsodo is “a sports analytics company that empowers athletes and coaches to analyze and improve their game, with affordable, portable, easy-to-use, data-driven sports technologies.” The company launched in 2010 and has offices in four countries, including one in St. Louis and Yokohama, Japan.
Ohtani has advocated for using advanced technology and analytics to enhance player performance. He has used Rapsodo products in the past, making this a match made in heaven.
“I wish these tools were available to me earlier,” Ohtani said, per the Rapsodo website. “I think players should use these tools for growth, and the earlier they start using them, the faster their growth will be.”
Along with baseball and softball products, Rapsodo also has golf technology. Other MLB ambassadors for the company include Aaron Judge, Blake Snell and Francisco Lindor.
Shohei Ohtani's 2024 season off to roaring start
Despite the off-the-field distractions, it's been nothing but business as usual for Shohei Ohtani in his first season with the Dodgers. Though he was discounted by most for the sort of impact he could have strictly as a designated hitter, Ohtani has shown even more why he is such a polarizing figure.
In 24 games Ohtani is already establishing himself in the MVP conversation. He leads the MLB with a .368 batting average, 35 hits and 11 doubles. He's also added five home runs and five steals with a hit in 21 games. Remarkably, Ohtani has reached base safely in all but one game.
The Dodgers haven’t exactly followed suit with a dominant start to the 2024 season. Though LA sits in a familiar spot atop the NL West standings, it's 13-11 record is not what was expected. The Dodgers have lost seven of their last 10 games after a 10-4 start.
After dropping three in a row at home, LA got back on track Sunday with a 10-0 walloping over the New York Mets. Ohtani contributed with a two-run homer, reaching base three times in the win.
Shohei Ohtani's ability to rake in endorsement deals is likely part of the reason why a large portion of his salary from his megadeal with the Dodgers is deferred. This partnership with Rapsodo is the lastest example of how the 29-year-old has rewritten the rulebook on superstardom.