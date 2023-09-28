Shohei Ohtani will be the biggest MLB headline this Fall with his impending free agency. The 29-year-old two-way superstar has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Angels. Before his elbow injury, Ohtani boasted a 3.14 ERA with 167 strikeouts in 23 starts. As free agency inches closer, several teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, will chase Ohtani's generational talents.

ESPN baseball columnist Jeff Passan shared his thoughts on who will likely pursue Ohtani's services. Passan expressed belief that the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners are contenders, via Jared Carrabis of Baseball is Dead.

We had @JeffPassan on to break down the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes that is about to be upon us. pic.twitter.com/qBZxCmNwKO — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) September 28, 2023

The Dodgers appear to be frontrunners to land Shohei Ohtani, given his admiration of the team's talent and the fact they are located in Los Angeles. The Dodgers would give Ohtani a better chance to reach the playoffs, and they have the ability to offer a lucrative contract. The contract will be no ordinary high. Ohanti is expected to command up to $500 million for his elite two-way abilities. In addition, Los Angeles offers a warm climate, which seems to be a big factor in Ohtani's decision. There are other teams with warm climates and plenty to offer, however.

The Texas Rangers and the San Francisco Giants are two other teams that can swipe Ohtani. The Rangers are one of the strongest teams in the MLB, while the Giants are geographically the next closest team to LA. Just north of the Giants are the Mariners, although the winters may be a bit too cold in Seattle. However, harsh winters will not keep the Mets, Red Sox, or Cubs from enticing Ohtani with their rich histories.

Shohei Ohtani comes off a historically great season, and teams will not hesitate to bet on him.