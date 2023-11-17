On Thursday night, the MLB announced all of its award winners from the 2023 season. And as it turns out, Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves stars, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna won big.

Ohtani took home the MVP in the American League. This is the second time in his career that he's won this award by a unanimous vote. It just goes to show how great of a player he truly is.

Meanwhile, Acuna won it for the National League. He absolutely crushed it for the Braves this last season and is more than deserving of the award.

Both players won unanimously, making it the first time in MLB history for both winners to do so. That's just absolutely incredible considering how long this league has been around.

RECOMMENDED
Aaron Bummer in a Braves uni, with Michael Soroka and Nicky Lopez in a White Sox uni
Braves trade for White Sox's Aaron Bummer in massive six-player deal

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Will Cubs bank everything on Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency?
What Shohei Ohtani signing with Cubs would mean for city: 'He'd own Chicago'

Alex House ·

Angels' Shohei Ohtani hyped up in the middle, with logos of Dodgers, Giants, Yankees, and Rangers around him with the shushing emojis around the pic
MLB rumors: Shohei Ohtani's strong warning to teams that could make or break pursuit

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Shohei Ohtani was an absolute monster for the Angels, yet again. He finished the season with a .304 batting average, 44 home runs, 95 RBI's, and 20 stolen bags. On top of that, he was a dominant pitcher as well, finishing the season with a 10-5 record, 12 quality starts, 167 strikeouts, and a .314 ERA.

Ronald Acuna was a beast in his own right, as he was the best player at the plate in baseball. The Braves' superstar ended his 2023 campaign with a .337 batting average, 41 home runs, 106 RBI's, and 73 stolen bases. He was the main feature for Atlanta's offense and proved to be consistent on defense as well.

With that said, congratulations to the Angels and Braves stars, as both Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna go down in MLB history.