LA Angels and Atlanta Braves superstars Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna both won the 2023 MVP awards unanimously.

On Thursday night, the MLB announced all of its award winners from the 2023 season. And as it turns out, Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta Braves stars, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna won big.

Ohtani took home the MVP in the American League. This is the second time in his career that he's won this award by a unanimous vote. It just goes to show how great of a player he truly is.

Shohei Ohtani is the first player in history to win two unanimous MVP awards! 大谷翔平が史上初の二度目満票MVPに輝く！ pic.twitter.com/3v2QgtQhu4 — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Acuna won it for the National League. He absolutely crushed it for the Braves this last season and is more than deserving of the award.

A historic season of power and speed unlike any other. Ronald Acuña Jr. is the 2023 National League Most Valuable Player! pic.twitter.com/bW0OMiEoIG — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2023

Both players won unanimously, making it the first time in MLB history for both winners to do so. That's just absolutely incredible considering how long this league has been around.

Shohei Ohtani was an absolute monster for the Angels, yet again. He finished the season with a .304 batting average, 44 home runs, 95 RBI's, and 20 stolen bags. On top of that, he was a dominant pitcher as well, finishing the season with a 10-5 record, 12 quality starts, 167 strikeouts, and a .314 ERA.

Ronald Acuna was a beast in his own right, as he was the best player at the plate in baseball. The Braves' superstar ended his 2023 campaign with a .337 batting average, 41 home runs, 106 RBI's, and 73 stolen bases. He was the main feature for Atlanta's offense and proved to be consistent on defense as well.

With that said, congratulations to the Angels and Braves stars, as both Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna go down in MLB history.