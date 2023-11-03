Colorado is vying for a bowl berth while Oregon State tries to keep their Pac-12 Championship game hopes alive.

The Colorado Buffaloes weren't supposed to win many games this season but come into this home game just two wins shy of a bowl berth. They need two wins out of their last four games, and it won't come easy against teams like (16) Oregon State, Arizona, Washington State, and (18) Utah. Deion Sanders will hope they can win one of their next two games on Folsom Field before finishing the year with two more difficult road games. Oregon State's chances at making the Pac-12 championship game took an enormous hit with a loss to Arizona last week. They will conceivably need to run the table and beat Colorado, Stanford, (5) Washington, and (6) Oregon to have a shot at making the title game. It all starts with Oregon State trying to bounce back against Colorado in a crucial Week 10 college football matchup.

When and where is the game?

“Prime Time” returns to primetime as Colorado plays Oregon State in a big Pac-12 football matchup at 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 4 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

How to watch Oregon State vs. Colorado

ESPN will have broadcasting rights to the game, and the live stream can be caught on fuboTV.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4 | Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Folsom Field — Boulder, Colorado

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Oregon State -13.5 | O/U 62.5

Oregon State storylines

Colorado's defense is one of the worst in the Pac-12, ranking No.10 in the conference. Oregon State's offense relies heavily on their rushing attack, making it a good matchup for the Beavers. They are giving up 165 yards per game on the ground, and come up against the Pac-12's second-leading rusher Damien Martinez.

Oregon State's eating clock with a big game from Martinez will go a long way to slowing Colorado's offense, which will be determined to bounce back from last week's showing.

Oregon State was beginning to look like a dark horse to win the Pac-12 until a costly loss to Arizona last weekend. It dropped them to two losses in the conference, which forced them to grab wins over Washington and Oregon in their final four games and also get some help from other teams.

It is an uphill battle, but it can happen in a conference famous for cannibalizing itself. Any loss in their last four games will knock them out of contention.

Colorado storylines

The biggest question entering the game for the Buffaloes is how the offensive line will perform.

Deion Sanders made waves after their loss against UCLA last week when he openly criticized his linemen. A reporter asked him, “In terms of the big picture, how do you keep Shedeur (his son and quarterback) upright and healthy?” Sanders replied, “The big picture, you go get new linemen.”

Sanders was criticized for the quote, but it shows how the college football landscape changes with the transfer portal and NIL. It will be interesting to see if it motivates the line or destroys their confidence even more.

Colorado's biggest flaw has been their defense to start the season. Their offense has been scoring enough points to get the team a victory, but the defense has let the team down.

Last weekend, the roles reversed, and the defense stepped up against UCLA. The Colorado offense had plenty of opportunities to score but didn't get the job done. This issue was likely the main reason for Deion's controversial comments.

The Buffaloes won one game last season and had an over/under of 3.5 wins heading into the season. After a 3-0 start to the season, Colorado looked to smash their win total. However, they have been 1-4 since and are in danger of missing out on a bowl game. They face two ranked teams in Oregon State and Utah, and two pesky teams in Arizona and Washington State. No guaranteed wins are remaining on their schedule, but it's hard to count out the Colorado story.

After how much the team dominated the headlines at the start of the year, it'd be a shame if they didn't get to six wins and make a bowl bid. Regardless, they have outperformed expectations and are building something special in Boulder.