Colorado football has a huge game against Oregon State this weekend, and they will have a different play-caller for it.

The Colorado football team took the college football world by storm during the first few weeks of the season. After going 1-11 last season, Deion Sanders was brought in to flip the script in Boulder, and he's done a good job so far. The Buffaloes started the season 3-0 and they were ranked inside the top-20, but they have fallen off a bit since then. Colorado has now lost four of its last five games, and they might not even make a bowl game now. A lot of progress has still been made with this Colorado team, but things looked a lot better earlier in the season.

There are four games left on the schedule for Colorado football, and their next contest is this weekend at home against Oregon State football. The Beavers are 6-2 and ranked #16 in the country, and they are coming into this game favored by 13 points. Colorado will likely be underdogs in all of their remaining games, so they're changing some stuff up in hopes of getting a couple wins to get bowl eligible.

Pat Shurmur, Colorado's quality control analyst, will be taking over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Sean Lewis on Saturday, according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy. One staff member will have to be demoted to make room for Shurmur as he will have to be a full-time coach to be responsible for these duties. Shurmur spent time as the OC for four different NFL teams, and he was also previously the head coach for the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns.

Colorado needs to get a win, and Deion Sanders and his staff will do whatever it takes to make that happen. After playing Oregon State, the Buffaloes will take on Arizona, Washington State and Utah. Colorado is certainly capable of getting wins in these remaining four games, but it will not come easy.

Oregon State vs. Colorado will kick off at 9:00 ET from Boulder, Colorado, and the game will be airing on ESPN.