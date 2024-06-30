The Washington Capitals have been very active on the trade front this season. First, Washington made the Pierre-Luc Dubois trade with the Los Angeles Kings. Then, the Capitals traded for Andrew Mangiapane from the Calgary Flames. On Saturday, they made two more trades. One of them saw Washington add goalie Logan Thompson from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thompson had heard his name in a few trade rumors prior to this move. After the deal became official, it came out that the former Golden Knights puck-stopper requested a trade out of Vegas. Thompson confirmed this on Saturday but explained that he harbors no ill will toward the organization he won a Stanley Cup with.

“It just came down to where I’m at in my career. I think I have more to give in the NHL and that’s becoming a true No. 1 goalie. Sadly, it’s not here in Vegas,” Thompson said, via Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Logan Thompson reacts to Capitals-Golden Knights trade

Being traded is certainly never easy, no matter the sport you play. It's never fun hearing your name in trade rumors given the stress and upheaval that inevitably comes with trades. However, it's especially difficult if you have never been traded before. This is Thompson's first time being traded, and he had to experience it while facing Golden Knights fans.

Thompson was traded as he attended an autograph signing in Las Vegas at the 2024 NHL Draft. He stayed at the signing through his allotted time as fans became aware of the news. It was certainly a surreal experience for any player, no matter their history with trades.

“I’ve never been traded before, in juniors or pro,” he said after the signing, via The Washington Post. “A lot of emotions still running through me. It’s going to take a couple days to process. The only thing I’ve ever known in the NHL is the Golden Knights, so it’s going to be different. … It is cool to come and just sign some stuff and say hi to people — and bye.”

Thompson figures to play a larger role with the Capitals this upcoming season. Washington traded Darcy Kuemper to the Kings in the Dubois trade earlier this offseason. Charlie Lindgren returns to the team after an impressive 2022-23 campaign. But Thompson, a former NHL All-Star, certainly has shown he can make an impact for contending teams.

The Capitals hope these moves help them make a run in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. And with NHL Free Agency approaching on Monday, we may see more moves out of the nation's capital. It'll certainly be interesting to see how the Caps go about improving their roster as the summer rolls on.