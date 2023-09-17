The Indiana Pacers' center Myles Turner is one of the best and most unheralded big men in the entire NBA. Meanwhile former Duke star Jahlil Okafor is out of the NBA, signing a deal to play in Spain recently.

Star Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton got a ‘quarterback' comparison from Team USA coach Steve Kerr that bodes well for the 2023-2024 NBA season. The star center Turner had a startling prediction that will fire up Indiana basketball fans.

On Saturday it was revealed that Turner, who attended the University of Texas to play for the Longhorns, didn't always have the Lone Star State in mind. He originally had designs on playing for Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils, but those plans were changed when he made a realization that would change his fate as the number two high school basketball prospect in the nation at the time.

“Duke was like the dream school then Jahlil [Okafor] committed… He's the no. 1 player, I'm the no. 2 player. In my head I'm like 'well sh*t, why would I go team up with him? I’m trying to see him.'" —Myles Turner (via "Run Your Race, @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/ysXU2Bqx8d — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2023

Turner and the Pacers are expected to be a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference this season. With strong play on the inside from Turner, outside shooting from Haliburton and Buddy Hield, and a young team that has been making strides in recent years, the ingredients are there for a playoff run.

Turner is still just 27 years old and put up over 18 points per game last season for Indiana. He shot nearly 55% from the field and snagged nearly 8 rebounds for the Pacers while improving his three-point percentage to over 37, up from 33 percent the previous season.

The budding star Turner won't be mistaken for Nikola Jokic anytime soon, but he has outlasted his former rival Okafor and appears poised to take the next step in his career under Head Coach Rick Carlisle.

The hope for Pacers fans is that he has staying power, and more tricks up his sleeve, heading into a crucial season for a proud Eastern Conference franchise.