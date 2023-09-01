Team USA is currently in the midst of competing for a gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. While there may not be any superstar names on USA Basketball's roster this year, young NBA stars on the rise, such as Tyrese Haliburton, have been dominating their competition.

Despite not starting in a single game for the United States, Haliburton has made his presence felt as a playmaker coming off the bench. His 18 assists through four tournament games leads the team and the Indiana Pacers point guard really took the next step in his career this past NBA season when he became an All-Star for the first time.

The Pacers can really begin to grow as a young franchise with Haliburton at the helm, and his recent performances have caught Steve Kerr's attention. Team USA's head coach has had a lot of great things to say this summer about his team and he recently praised Haliburton's skills, comparing him to a quarterback in football.

“He's like a quarterback who's finding five different receivers and then if there's no pass rush, he'll just line up his set shot and knock it down,” Kerr stated, via ESPN. “He's really a unique player and a beautiful player to watch and obviously very effective.”

During the 2022-23 NBA season, the Pacers guard recorded an assist-to-turnover ratio of about 4:1 and he averaged a career-high 10.4 assists per game. He ranked fourth in the league in total assists (585) despite playing in only 56 games.

Haliburton is truly a special player because of the way he can command his team's offense. Whether it is with Indiana or with some of the league's best representing the United States, he's been able to break down opposing defenses with his passing abilities.

As Kerr mentioned, he has no problem passing the ball to anyone, just like a quarterback in football, and Haliburton is more than comfortable taking his shots if nobody is open. He may not be a flashy scorer and is by no means the best athlete on the floor, but Haliburton plays his role to perfection and he always tends to put his team in the best position to succeed.

This is what makes him a special player and Haliburton continues to be one of the main reasons why Team USA is in a prime position to capture the gold medal at the World Cup.