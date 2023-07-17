Once thought to be the next dominant big man in the NBA, things did not pan out well for Jahlil Okafor after being drafted third overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2015. While he put together a really solid rookie season, Okafor's production immediately declined following some off the court issues. He then suffered some leg/knee injuries during his second season with the Sixers and Okafor was never the same player.

Playing in China and Mexico since he last played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season, Okafor will now look to continue his professional basketball career overseas in Spain after agreeing to a deal with Casademont Zaragoza, the team announced on Monday.

The 2015 ACC Player of the Year at Duke and a national champion with the Blue Devils, Okafor's NBA career was a roller-coaster ride that spiraled downhill quickly following his first two seasons in the league.

Following his second season in Philadelphia, the former top pick made it known that he would welcome a trade from the Sixers and the team did not pick up the fourth-year option on his rookie contract. The team benched Okafor to begin the season and they failed to reach a trade. Later on, it was revealed that he and others within the 76ers organization were the subject of a disinformation campaign by the wife of general manager Bryan Colangelo, as she used confidential information supplied by her husband to belittle Okafor.

Later that same season, he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, playing in a total of 26 games before becoming a free agent. Okafor then signed with the New Orleans Pelicans and looked to be an impactful secondary talent there, but the Pels did not look to keep him around after the two years on his contract expired. Okafor then signed a deal with the Detroit Pistons ahead of the 2020-21 season, only to be traded to and waived by the Nets.

In a total of 247 NBA games over six seasons, Okafor managed to average 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor. Known for being a traditional big man who plays in the low-post with his back to the basket, Jahlil Okafor will now look to find success in Spain.