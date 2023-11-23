The Green Bay Packers will have AJ Dillon on the field against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day with Aaron Jones being ruled out.

The tradition continues as the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions get a Thanksgiving Day game. However, the Packers enter the game ravaged with injuries, including Aaron Jones being ruled out. With Jones out, it will be the AJ Dillon show officially as he is listed as active, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

‘The #Packers will have RB AJ Dillon today, as he’s active. The other questionable players, including Jaire Alexander and Rudy Ford, are out. Aaron Jones had already been ruled out.'

Dillon's status was up in the air as he dealt with a groin injury, so that's good news for the Packers and he should see a large workload operating as the lead back. On the other hand, the Lions have one of the top rushing defenses in the NFL, so it could be a long day for Dillon running the football.

AJ Dillon has had a rough year, rushing for just 405 yards on 117 carries and one score and added 16 catches for 146 yards in the passing game. He has yet to rush for more than 80 yards in a game, and even with Jones out, he could be in for a difficult matchup against the 8-2 Lions.

The Packers also signed James Robinson once again after the Jones injury, although the immediate backup to Dillon figures to be Patrick Taylor, who has had limited usage this season as well.

All in all, this could be a big passing game for Jordan Love and the Packers offense against a Lions team that has won three in a row.