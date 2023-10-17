Sitting at 2-3, the Green Bay Packers are looking to add a little spark to their offense. Their quest for offensive improvement led the Packers to a former Jacksonville Jaguars standout running back.

Green Bay has signed James Robinson, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. There is no word on the financials of his contract. However, Robinson will now look to carve out a role in the Packers backfield behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

Robinson hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2022, when he was a member of the New York Jets. He was signed by the New England Patriots and New York Giants this offseason, but never saw a snap. Before signing with the Packers, Robinson conducted workouts with the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.

However, both player and team feel that his best fit is in Green Bay. While the Packers have Jones and Dillon, their run game could still use a bit of work. Through the first six weeks of the season, Jones and company rank 27th in rushing offense, gaining just 81.6 yards on the ground per game.

James Robinson won't suddenly turn the Packers into world beaters. However, the Packers are hoping that Robinson can show a bit of his 2020 self. That season – as a rookie with the Jaguars – Robinson ran for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns. He added another 344 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

It would be truly shocking to see Robinson put in a season close to those standards. But the Packers aren't counting on him too. With Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the fold, Robinson just needs to give Green Bay a different look out of the backfield. Making a strong first impression will be key for Robinson if he wants to stick with the Packers.