We have you covered with our NFL odds series with a Packers–Lions prediction and pick.

The Green Bay Packers enter this season-defining game with a lot on the line. After securing a win last week, at 4-6, the Packers are still alive in the NFC Playoff picture. Green Bay enters this game without having won back-to-back games once this season. However, after their 23-20 win over the Chargers on Sunday, they bring in some serious momentum. In this game, Jordan Love finally broke through for his best game this season. In the win, he threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns, outperforming Justin Hebert along the way. He will need another performance like this if Green Bay wants to remain in the playoff hunt as the Packers hit the road to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Lions.

After decades of mediocrity, it finally appears to be time for the Detroit Lions to ascend to the upper tier of NFL teams. The Lions keep finding ways to win games. In their most recent game, they trailed the Bears by 12 points with only 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. But they went on a 17-0 run across this time to win the game 31-26. Led by David Montgomery, who rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown, the Lions proved they have what it takes to grind games out and win at any cost. The Lions bring their three-game winning streak back home to Detroit, where they will face Green Bay in their annual Thanksgiving Day game.

Here are the Packers-Lions NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Green Bay Packers: +7.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 46.5 (-118)

Under: 46.5 (-104)

How to Watch Packers vs. Lions Week 12

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

Even though it has become a longstanding tradition for the Detroit Lions to play on Thanksgiving, historically, they have not fared well on this day. Their first game came in 1934 against the Bears, and this loss started a trend that has followed for several decades. Overall, the Lions have gone 37-44-2 in these games and have lost six straight Thanksgiving games. If history is any indication of what will happen in this game, it does not favor the Lions and points to the Packers, at least covering the spread.

While the offense has been subject to much criticism in Green Bay, the defense has been very underrated this season. Specifically, the pass defense has been sensational. Even though the leader of this unit, Jaire Alexander, has only played in five games, players have embodied the next-man-up mentality and been as resilient as they come. The Packers are allowing the seventh fewest total passing yards and have given up the third-fewest passing touchdowns in the league this season. They will be bringing in this stout attack against Jared Goff, who is coming into this one after having just thrown three interceptions against a weak Chicago Bears pass attack. In addition, Goff has thrown five interceptions in his last four games. The Packers will almost certainly limit Goff to another pedestrian performance. If they can force turnovers like these other teams, they can easily keep this game within a touchdown.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

It has not been talked about enough, but when the Detroit Lions have a fully healthy backfield, they possess the most dominant rushing attack in the NFL. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have the Lions top six in the NFL in total rushing yards, yards per carry, rushing touchdowns, and runs for 20 yards or more. Due to injuries between the two, they have only played in five games together. But in these five games, they have been as electric as it gets. When they both play, the Lions average 149.2 yards per game on the ground and have ten rushing touchdowns. In the game earlier this season between the Lions and Packers, this Lions backfield paved the way for them to win 34-20. Expect similar results in this one.

Fortunately for Lions fans, this team has played exceptionally well at home. At Ford Field this season, the Lions have gone 4-1 with an average margin of victory of 8.6 points. Adding to this is the fact that the Green Bay Packers have been abysmal on the road. The Packers are 1-4 on the road and have been 2-3 against the spread in these games. Especially in a Thanksgiving Day game, it is tough to imagine the Lions underperforming at home in this one.

Final Packers-Lions Prediction & Pick

This game marks the first time since 2013 that these two teams will square off on Thanksgiving Day. In this game ten years ago, the Lions marched on for a dominant 40-10 victory. Since then, these two teams have come a very long way. Although both teams will have very different rosters than in 2010, I expect a similar outcome. While it may not be a forty-point blowout, I do think the Lions will be able to win by more than a touchdown. It is challenging for a team to beat the same team twice in a season, but this defense is too overpowered for the Packers offense. Additionally, while the Packers have an underrated defense, the backfield combo of Montgomery and Gibbs will lead the charge again and allow the Lions to march down the field easily all day. Give me the Detroit Lions at -7.5 in this one.

Final Packers-Lions Prediction & Pick: Detroit Lions -7.5 (-110)