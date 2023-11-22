Jones is nursing a knee injury that's been described as week-to-week. It remains to be seen if he'll play for the Packers in Week 13.

Perhaps as expected, the Green Bay Packers had over a half dozen players on the injury report this week as they prepare for a Thanksgiving clash with the Detroit Lions. Among those injured are five who are dubbed questionable while two Packers have been ruled out, including starting running back Aaron Jones, according to Adam Schefter.

Jones is dealing with a knee injury that will keep him out this week but is not expected to do so long-term after he underwent some testing earlier in the week.

Thursday's game will be the fourth one Jones misses this season. He's played in at least 14 games in each of the last four seasons, a streak that unfortunately comes to an end with his absence in Week 12.

Jones has struggled this year after his third 1,000-yard rushing season in 2022. He's averaging a career-low 3.7 yards per carry and rushed for over 41 yards in one game in 2023.

Injuries piling up for Packers

To add more demise to the Packers running back situation, AJ Dillon is questionable with a groin injury. The backup RB popped up on the injury report this week after logging a season-high 52 offensive snaps in last Sunday's win. Dillon totaled 61 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches.

The Packers offense has sputtered at times this year but is picking up as of late. Green Bay totaled over 390 yards of offense in each of the last three weeks, winning two of those games to improve to 4-6. The running game got better as well, averaging 134 yards over the last three games after putting up 88.4 per game in the first seven contests.

The Packers would love to have Aaron Jones on the field as they try to remain in the NFC playoff picture. Having him fully healthy for the final few weeks of the season may be more beneficial though. It remains to be seen whether he'll be able to suit up in Week 13.