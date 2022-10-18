Randall Cobb reacts to encouraging injury update after exiting Packers Week 6 loss

The Green Bay Packers were embarrassed at Lambeau Field this past week, getting drubbed by the New York Jets 27-10. In the loss, Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb left the game with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury. Cobb was carted off of the field and was seen crying as he placed a towel over his head.

However, Cobb and the Packers received good news after the game. Initial X-rays came back clean without a break. A fracture would still have cost Cobb an extended amount of time. But on Tuesday, it was revealed that Cobb is simply dealing with a sprain. The Packers wideout is expected to be out 2-4 weeks.

After learning the news, Cobb posted a video of himself dancing on Instagram.

#Packers WR Randall Cobb received some good news on his ankle, going from initially believing he was out with a fracture to now learning that it’s a sprain that knocks him out just 2-4 weeks, sources say. He expressed his excitement on IG. pic.twitter.com/9qQ3WPLNMm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2022

It’s great news that Cobb’s ankle is not broken because the Packers offense appears to be.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is having the worst start to a season of his career. He has posted the fewest touchdowns, lowest passing rating and least wins through the first six games of his career. Much of that has to do with lack of talent on the outside. Davante Adams is in Las Vegas and that departure has had even more of a brutal affect than many believed it would.

Rodgers has had to rely on his rookie receivers, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, who have yet to make a significant impact. Allen Lazard has done a nice job this season, having scored a touchdown in every game he has played. Cobb was second on the team with 25 targets. But outside of one big game, has not shown the same burst we’ve seen in years past.

The Packers travel to Washington to face the Commanders this week.