Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets

There is now a major injury concern for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets.

Randall Cobb’s ankle was rolled up on by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he was attempting to block on a rushing play for Aaron Jones in the Packers’ opening drive of the second half. Cobb was then seen limping to the sideline with an apparent ankle injury.

The veteran wideout was able to head on over to the medical tent and was subsequently carted off the field.

Cobb was visibly emotional as he headed straight into the locker room.

This certainly doesn’t look encouraging for Randall Cobb. pic.twitter.com/wDsm1jcOg9 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) October 16, 2022

The Packers later announced that Cobb is questionable to return to the game due to an ankle injury.

#Packers injury update: Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return. #NYJvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 16, 2022

The injury woes have continued to hit the Packers’ wide receiver corps over the first half of the season. The reigning NFC North champions have been without Sammy Watkins as of late, as he is on injured reserve due to a hamstring ailment. On the other hand, Christian Watson is also nursing a nagging hamstring injury, which forced him to miss the team’s home contest against the Jets.

Overall, Cobb has been a reliable contributor on offense in his 10th total campaign in Green Bay. He entered Week 6 leading the team in multiple stats, including receiving yards (249).

For now, the Packers will have to play the waiting game regarding Cobb’s injury. In the case that he ends up being sidelined for a notable amount of time, the likes of Romeo Doubs and Juwann Winfree could end up seeing an increase in targets in the coming weeks.