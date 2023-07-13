The 2023 MLB Draft witnessed the San Diego Padres make a move that will hopefully bolster their pitching for the future. In the Padres 20 picks, they drafted 11 pitchers. One of those pitchers is Carson Montgomery, a 20-year-old right hander out of the state of Florida, that could be their biggest steal of their draft class.

Padres select Carson Montgomery RHP, FSU

In the 11th round, with the 341st overall pick, the Padres selected Carson Montgomery from Florida State University. Despite being chosen in a later round, Montgomery's talent, potential, and college career make him a potential steal in the draft for the Padres.

If you were to just look at Montgomery's career numbers, you actually wouldn't be that impressed. Over a three-year career Tallahassee, he posted a 4-4 record, 11.83 ERA, and two saves. Not exactly your next top of the rotation guy. However, with his 6-foot-3 frame and strong arm, he'll be looked at as the next great project for the Padres to potentially bolster their future bullpen, thanks to a multitude of weapons.

Montgomery actually turned down the MLB Draft going all the way back to 2020, where he then committed to Florida State instead. At the time, he was considered the best high school pitcher in the state of Florida and the fifth-best RHP from the entire prep class, per Perfect Game. Many predicted that he would have been a late first to early second round pick in the 2020 Draft.

As mentioned, his journey through college at Florida State certainly had its ups and downs, where he'd struggle with his walk-rates getting out of innings. But the experience gained in his first two years proved invaluable for his development as a pitcher. In his final season, he registered 42 strikeouts, a save, and pitched 45 innings, demonstrating that he has the ability to dominate opposing hitters. Even with his less than stellar numbers, the Padres hopes are that his college career has given him a wealth of experience, so that he can then move up quickly through their minor league system.

Padres see Carson Montgomery's intangibles, pitching arsenal

Armed with a diverse and electric pitch mix, Montgomery boasts a two-seam fastball, cutter, slider, and changeup, all of which are considered above-average pitches, which is where Padres scouts saw potential.

“The 6-foot-3 Montgomery looks the part as a big, strong right-hander with the potential to have a four-pitch mix — all at least average — in the future. It starts with a fastball that he had thrown in the 94-98 mph range in the past but was averaging around 93 mph this spring, albeit with good run and sink. He complements it with a hard mid-80s slider that can miss bats, but he overthrows it at times. He uses a newer upper-80s cutter and has decent feel for a changeup, though he doesn’t throw it much,” MLB.com wrote.

Montgomery's pitching arsenal is what will hopefully get him to the show, and most likely is what lead to the Padres drafting him. With his mid-90s two-seam fastball and devastating slider standing out as dominant weapons on the mound, Montgomery has the ability to make big leaguers swing and miss. He can therefore attack hitters and consistently get ahead in counts if his stuff is working. The Padres will just need to refine him a little bit.

While falling from a potential first or second rounder just three years ago to then being chosen in the 11th round certainly raises some eyebrows, the Padres saw the opportunity to acquire a player with immense potential, simply for his intangibles. Montgomery's college career, coupled with his late round pick, make the case for him as the steal of the draft for the Padres.