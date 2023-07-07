The 2023 MLB Draft is right around the corner. This year's group of prospects features no shortage of talent. The draft is scheduled to begin on July 9th at 7 PM EST and will last until Tuesday, July 11th, ahead of the MLB All-Star Game. You can find more information on how to watch the MLB Draft here.

Today, we are going to reveal the top prospects in the draft, MLB Draft order, and conclude by doing a mock draft of the first-round. Without further ado, let's get started.

Top prospects in the MLB Draft

LSU baseball is fresh off a championship campaign and they feature a pair of exciting prospects. OF Dylan Crews is the favorite to go No. 1 overall, while RHP Paul Skenes is the top pitching prospect heading into the draft.

Florida OF Wyatt Langford is also a candidate to be selected first overall. If a team doubts Crews, Langford is probably the next man up. Other interesting prospects include South Brunswick HS OF Walker Jenkins and Franklin Community HS OF Max Clark.

As always when it comes to baseball, there are sneaky good players towards the later part of the draft. Many MLB stars over the years have been selected past the first-round, so tuning into the entire draft is something to consider. The star power, though, is difficult to deny.

MLB Draft order

Pittsburgh Pirates Washington Nationals Detroit Tigers Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Oakland Athletics Cincinnati Reds Kansas City Royals Colorado Rockies Miami Marlins Los Angeles Angels Arizona Diamondbacks Chicago Cubs Boston Red Sox Chicago White Sox San Francisco Giants Baltimore Orioles Milwaukee Brewers Tampa Bay Rays Toronto Blue Jays St. Louis Cardinals Seattle Mariners Cleveland Guardians Atlanta Braves San Diego Padres New York Yankees Philadelphia Phillies Houston Astros

ClutchPoints' 2023 MLB Mock Draft

1. Pittsburgh Pirates: OF Dylan Crews, LSU

Skenes? Langford? There are plenty of options at No. 1 overall, however, Dylan Crews is the best bet.

He's a pure hitter who provides both impressive contact and power ability. It will be interesting to see if he can continue to emerge as a talented defender, but Crews is the best overall player in the draft.

2. Washington Nationals: RHP Paul Skenes, LSU

Paul Skenes is the best pitcher in the draft and some experts believe he will be a future Cy Young winner. The Nationals are in the midst of a rebuild but adding a star like Skenes will excite the fan base. Additionally, it will give Washington a pitcher they can build around at some point.

3. Detroit Tigers: OF Wyatt Langford, Florida

Langford has a chance to be selected first overall. However, we have him falling behind the LSU stars in this mock MLB Draft. Langford's power is enticing so he may be the best power threat in the early rounds. The Tigers won't complain about selecting Langford third overall.

4. Texas Rangers: OF Max Clark, Franklin HS (Indiana)

Clark's combination of speed, defense, and hitting ability makes him a popular prospect. He also features a strong throwing arm from the outfield. He's one of the most well-round prospects in the MLB Draft this year.

5. Minnesota Twins: OF Walker Jenkins, South Brunswick HS (North Carolina)

Jenkins, another high school player, doesn't have one category that stands out above the rest. That said, he does almost everything well. If he can continue to develop each part of his game, there's no question that Jenkins can be a star.

6. Oakland Athletics: 3B Brayden Taylor, Texas Christian

Taylor is a solid prospect who flashed signs of potential at Texas Christian. Oakland is a long ways away from competing, so Taylor will have plenty of time to develop.

7. Cincinnati Reds: RHP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

Lowder is one of the better pitchers coming out of college. However, he isn't known for jaw-dropping velocity. Instead, he relies on a reliable off-speed pitch and has respectable control. That said, he still features a decent fastball.

8. Kansas City Royals: RHP Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Dollander is interesting. Some mock drafts have him falling out of the top 10. Others have him going before Lowder.

Whenever a pitcher has a tremendous fastball like Dollander, he is going to draw attention. However, almost everyone throws 95-plus these days, so it unfortunately doesn't stand out as much as it used to. Dollander's control is a question mark, but he could emerge as the best pitcher in this draft based on stuff alone.

9. Colorado Rockies: RHP Noble Meyer, Jesuit HS (Oregon)

Meyer is a balanced prospect. Scouts seem to think his ceiling is quite high. His floor is fairly high as well, making him a safe selection for a Rockies team that desperately needs to develop pitching.

10. Miami Marlins: C Kyle Teel, Virginia

It's always difficult to project catchers' ceilings. Finding an offensive-based catcher is ever harder. Teel doesn't offer much in the way of power, but he's a solid bat-to-ball player.

Miami might take the first catcher of the 2023 MLB Draft.

11. Los Angeles Angels: SS Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon

The Angels have built a roster around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani's future is obviously in question with the Angels, but the Halos haven't featured a star shortstop in a while. Perhaps Wilson can be that player for the Angels.

12. Arizona Diamondbacks: SS Jacob Gonzalez, Mississippi

Speaking of intriguing shortstops, Gonzalez lands with Arizona in our mock draft. Gonzalez is a disciplined hitter and features more experience coming from the college level.

13. Chicago Cubs: SS Colin Houck, Parkview HS (Georgia)

For Houck, it's all about the ceiling. He has some holes in his game still, which is to be expected from such a young player, but he could end up becoming a star.

Dansby Swanson is obviously Chicago's shortstop of the future, but the Cubs can still find a way to utilize Houck down the road.

14. Boston Red Sox: SS Arjun Nimmala, Strawberry Crest HS (Florida)

Nimmala could end up going higher in the MLB Draft. If he falls to the Red Sox at No. 14 though, look for Boston to take him.

15. Chicago White Sox: 3B Aidan Miller, Mitchell HS (Florida)

Miller's power and arm make him a true third baseman or corner outfield candidate. If the White Sox find a star third baseman on the MLB roster, Miller could probably move to left or right field and be fine. He also has potential to become a great third baseman though, as long as his fielding continues to improve.

16. San Francisco Giants: 1B/RHP Bryce Eldridge, Madison HS (Virginia)

Eldridge is a two-way player. Is he the next Ohtani? Probably not, but this is an interesting development.

One would imagine that the Giants will use him primarily as a hitter. That said, two-way players are a thing now, so it cannot be ruled out.

17. Baltimore Orioles: OF Enrique Bradfield, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt always seems to produce MLB stars, and Bradfield projects to be no exception. He's a quality college hitter who will probably thrive in Baltimore's farm system given their recent ability to draft and develop top prospects.

18. Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Hurston Waldrep, Florida

The Brewers need offense, but they do a great job of building up pitching prospects. They can trade/sign big league bats, but drafting a pitcher like Waldrep makes sense for Milwaukee.

19. Tampa Bay Rays: SS Matt Shaw, Maryland

The Rays are another team that's done an impressive job of developing players. Shaw is a shortstop with a fairly high-ceiling. Going to a team like Tampa Bay could help him emerge as a reliable MLB player at some point.

20. Toronto Blue Jays: 3B Yohandy Morales, Miami

Morales, a third baseman who may feature defensive versatility, has been mentioned in all parts of the draft. Some experts feel he will go higher, while others seem to think he will fall to the late first or even second-round.

However, look for the Blue Jays, or a team in the 18-22 range, to take a chance on him.

21. St. Louis Cardinals: 1B/OF Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic

Schanuel made a name for himself this past season. He posted big numbers and is going to be selected in the first-round of the MLB Draft as a result. The only question is where will he be selected? The No. 21 range feels right for him.

22. Seattle Mariners: C Blake Mitchell, Sinton HS (Texas)

Mitchell, a catcher, features a powerful throwing arm. If his bat and glove improve, he will be the best catcher from this draft. At the very least, Seattle knows they are getting a backstop who's going to limit stolen bases, something that is more important today with MLB's new rules.

23. Cleveland Guardians: SS Colt Emerson, Glenn HS (Ohio)

The Guardians haven't been shy about taking shortstops early in drafts. They seem to either lean on starting pitchers or shortstops. With Amed Rosario being a possible trade candidate, selecting a possible future star at the position makes sense.

24. Atlanta Braves: OF Chase Davis, Arizona

The Braves don't have a clear option at No. 24 overall. Taking an outfielder who could be a diamond in the rough is worth a chance though.

25. San Diego Padres: SS Walker Martin, Eaton HS (Colorado)

The Padres may be intrigued by Martin at No 25 overall. He is one of the more balanced players heading into the MLB Draft.

26. New York Yankees: OF Dillon Head, Homewood-Flossmoor HS (Illinois)

Some experts have Head going earlier in the draft. If he falls this far though, the Yankees may take a chance on him.

27. Philadelphia Phillies: LHP Thomas White, Phillips Academy (Massachusetts)

There aren't many top-tier left-handed pitching prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft. White is one of the best though, and deserves to be a first-round selection.

28. Houston Astros: RHP Ty Floyd, LSU

Finally, Ty Floyd goes to the Astros at No. 28. Floyd isn't ranked this high in some projections, but the Astros have done a phenomenal job of developing pitching over the years. Look for Houston to take a pitcher here, whether it's Floyd or someone else.