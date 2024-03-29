In November of 2023, the San Diego Padres mourned the passing of team chairman and owner Peter Seidler. A beloved figure among players and fans, Seidler was a big reason for the Padres' two playoff appearances in the last few years. One of the players drafted by the Padres ahead of their resurgence was Fernando Tatis Jr. A San Diego mainstay for five years, Tatis made sure to pay tribute to the team's late owner on Thursday in the form of custom-designed cleats.
The shoes had a visual of Seidler's face as well as a brown color/design scheme that fits well with the Padres uniform. (via The Athletic's Dennis Lin)
Fernando Tatis Jr. is wearing custom cleats to honor Peter Seidler. (Photo credit: Xample) pic.twitter.com/wmrZqULCI5
— Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) March 28, 2024
The late Peter Seidler
Seidler grew up in a baseball family, according to a statement released by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. The late Padres owner was the grandson of Walter O'Malley, a former owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers (now the Los Angeles Dodgers) and the nephew of Peter O'Malley, Walter O'Malley's son who inherited the Dodgers.
After spending years as a managing partner for Seidler Equity Partners, a private equity firm he founded, Seidler turned his attention to sports. He, Peter O'Malley and Ron Fowler formed the O'Malley Group, which would eventually purchase the Padres in 2012.
Seidler was named chairman in 2020 and was known for his high payroll spending. Throughout Seidler's tenure, the Padres were able to acquire names such as Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Yu Darvish.
San Diego made the playoffs during the shortened 2020 season — their first postseason appearance in 14 years. They managed a 2-1 Wild Card series victory against the St. Louis Cardinals but eventually fell against the Dodgers in the Divisional Series.
Missing out again the season after, the Padres returned to the playoffs in 2022, where they got past the New York Mets and the Dodgers to reach the NL Championship Series. However, the team would end their campaign at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Padres continue Peter Seidler's championship vision
For the Padres community, one of the saddest aspects about Seidler's passing was how he put in the effort to build a contending team in pursuit of a championship — something the organization doesn't have yet. This is exactly what makes San Diego manager Mike Schildt hungrier for a title.
“I'm going to be a big part in helping carry his vision for the San Diego Padres moving forward, to ultimately, us winning a first World Series championship for the San Diego Padres and the city of San Diego,” Schildt said, during his introductory press conference as manager last year. “And I'm really excited about it. That'll be one way we can remember the great legacy of Peter Seidler” (per MLB.com's AJ Cassavell).
Fast forward to Thursday and the Padres looked ready to continue Seidler's mission. Defeating the San Francisco Giants with a final score of 6-4, San Diego used a four-run seventh inning to put the game on their side. Down 3-2 to start the bottom of the seventh, Campusano tied the game following an errant throw by Giants catcher Patrick Bailey. Tyler Wade's score followed courtesy of a Bogaerts RBI. Jake Cronenworth then hit a two-run double that gave the Padres a 3-point cushion.
Michael Conforto homered for the Giants in the ninth inning, but that was the last point they'd get.
For Fernando Tatis Jr., who proudly wore the custom-made cleats on Thursday, the win and every other victory to come is dedicated to the man who wanted nothing but the best for the Padres franchise and its players.
“It's part of our story; he’s (Peter is) part of my story,” Tatis said, per ESPN. “The guy was with me, holding my back in my darkest moment and cheering me the most when I was in the highest. Everything we're doing this season is for Peter, and for the years to come, too.”