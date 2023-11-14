San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler passed away at 63-years old on Tuesday, the team announced in a statement

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63, the team announced. Padres CEO Erik Greupner released a statement following Seidler's passing, via padres.mlblogs.com.

“The Padres organization mourns the passing of our beloved Chairman and owner, Peter Seidler,” Greupner said. “Today, our love and prayers encircle Peter’s family as they grieve the loss of an extraordinary husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Peter was a kind and generous man who was devoted to his wife, children, and extended family.”

The Padres are expected to open the Home Plate Gate at Petco Park to fans who wish to pay their respects. He was beloved by fans, and this is a heartbreaking day for friends and family of Seidler.

Seidler had reportedly been battling an illness but kept news of the illness private. His heart for others will be missed, as Greupner further described what kind of person Peter Seidler truly was in his statement.

“He also consistently exhibited heartfelt compassion for others, especially those less fortunate,” Greupner continued. “His impact on the city of San Diego and the baseball world will be felt for generations. His generous spirit is now firmly embedded in the fabric of the Padres. Although he was our Chairman and owner, Peter was at his core a Padres fan. He will be dearly missed.”

Seidler helped the Padres become a contender as well. One would imagine that the team will dedicate the 2024 season to him, as Peter Seidler loved the game of baseball and especially the Padres.