The San Diego Padres were arguably the biggest disappointment in MLB last season. They had one of the most stacked rosters with star-studded talent, but it didn't even lead to a playoff berth. Because of that, San Diego made some major changes this year. The team still has more talent at the top than almost any team in baseball, and it is very possible that they have a bounce-back year. In this article, we will explain how you can watch their regular season games on television.
Padres 2024 season preview
Juan Soto, Blake Snell, and Josh Hader were a few of the stars who made fans believe the Padres could win the World Series last year. Now they are all gone. Due to financial issues, San Diego had to move off of some of its top players, but AJ Preller has done his best to replace them.
Most recently, the team added Dylan Cease, a new ace-level pitcher to bolster the rotation. It isn't easy replacing a two-time Cy Young winner like Blake Snell, who just signed with the division rival San Francisco Giants, but there were few (if any) better options on the market than Cease.
Like Snell, Cease is a flamethrower whose only issues have come with walks. He finished second in Cy Young voting two seasons ago in his own right, and he will form part of a vicious three-headed pitching monster. Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove are the other two great pitchers, the former of which will be the team's Opening Day starter.
The lineup is still stacked with talent, too. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Xander Bogaerts are some of the top bats in baseball. All three are former shortstops, but none of the three will be playing that position this year. That fact is something that has gone viral on social media, as nearly the Padres entire lineup is composed of former shortstops.
Tatis has transitioned nicely into a full-time outfield role, and Machado has been a third baseman for years, but because of injury, he will be starting this season as a designated hitter. Bogaerts was the team's shortstop last season, but he has officially moved over to second base.
That move will likely improve San Diego's defense, as it allows Ha-Seong Kim to become the full-time shortstop. Jackson Merrill is another player undergoing a position change. The Padres' elite prospect had a great spring training, and it warranted a spot on the big league roster. Merrill has been a (you guessed it) shortstop his whole career, but in order to get him into the lineup, the Padres have moved him to the outfield.
How to watch Padres without cable
While there is hope for a bounce-back season for the Padres, 2024 hasn't started out exactly as the team would have hoped. While MLB Opening Day isn't until March 28, the Padres had the luxury of starting their season early in the Seoul Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Unfortunately, the Padres lost their first game in the Seoul Series, with the loss coming in unlucky fashion. The loss was a direct result of Jake Cronenworth's glove breaking on a routine grounder, and the Dodgers capitalized on it. It gave the Padres the first loss in the MLB on the new season, but they made up for it with a 15-11 win in game two. Two Padres' games have already come and gone now, so you won't want to miss any more of the action.
MLB Productions will be the way for fans in the local market to watch the Padres, as Bally Sports San Diego is no longer the team's local sports network. For fans in San Diego's market, fuboTV will have streaming rights to MLB Productions, and there will also be a number of nationally broadcasted games on ESPN, TBS, FS1, and FOX that fans will want to watch.
Nationally televised schedule
- March 30 vs. Giants: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- March 31 vs. Giants: 1:10 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 3 vs. Cardinals: 1:10 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 8 vs. Cubs: 6:40 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 9 vs. Cubs: 7:05 p.m. PT – TBS
- April 12 @ Dodgers: 7:10 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 14 @ Dodgers: 4:10 p.m. PT – ESPN
- April 24 @ Rockies: 5:40 p.m. PT – MLBN
- April 26 vs. Phillies: 6:40 p.m. PT – MLBN
- May 18 @ Braves: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- May 19 @ Braves: 4:10 p.m. PT – ESPN
- June 5 @ Angels: 6:38 p.m. PT – FS1
- June 22 vs. Brewers: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- June 28 @ Red Sox: 4:10 p.m. PT – AppleTV+
- July 13 vs. Braves: 4:15 p.m. PT – FOX
- July 27 @ Orioles: 1:05 p.m. PT – FS1
- Aug. 19 vs. Twins: 6:40 p.m. PT – Fs1