The San Diego Padres finished last season with an above .500 record, third place in the NL West, but something appeared to be missing for much of the season. The Padres closed with eight wins in their final ten games, and now star third baseman Manny Machado's spring training injury admission is fueling hopes of better things to come in 2024.
As spring training has progressed, the Padres' stars have remained positive including Fernando Tatis Jr., who praised the team's top prosect recently. The Padres dealt a promising youngster to Detroit for cash considerations, signaling they're ready to move forward with a veteran laden roster.
On Saturday, Machado gave the latest update on his injured elbow following surgery, and it's good news for the Padres faithful.
Machado's Latest Injury Update
Machado spoke after hitting a ground rule double in Cactus League play on Saturday, a game that resulted in 11-7 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
He said his elbow feels “so much better than last season,” when he hit an uncharacteristically low .258.
Machado's 2023 average was his lowest since 2019. The hope now for Padres fans is that the power hitting third baseman can be more efficient at the plate and help lead his team back to the top of the division.
Spring Ball Continues for San Diego
The Padres have a smorgasbord of opponents to test their mettle against over the next five days including the Cubs on Sunday followed by the Guardians, Royals, White Sox and Athletics.
The Padres are hoping to start off on the right foot and build momentum toward a better regular season, and Machado's health admission is a big step in the right direction toward that goal.