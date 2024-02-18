The Tigers' top five ranked farm system just added another power arm.

The Detroit Tigers acquired a young player who could be a big part of their organization going forward on Saturday in a deal with the San Diego Padres. Blake Dickerson, a 19-year-old pitcher, was acquired in exchange for $500,000 of international bonus pool money.

On Saturday, GM Jeff Greenberg's deal for Dickerson was highlighted.

Dickerson's Potential for Tigers Revealed

The Tigers' new prospect is 19 years old and was a 12th-round pick of the Padres in the 2023 draft out of Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia.

He received a bonus if $500,000, equivalent to that of a fourth round pick according to MLBTradeRumors.com.

He was ranked by Baseball America as the #22 prospect in the Padres' farm system entering 2024.

Where Blake Dickerson Fits with Tigers

Manager AJ Hinch's Detroit Tigers farm system skyrocketed from #16 overall in summer 2023 by Baseball America to #5 overall entering the 2024 spring training season.

That places it higher than it's ever been except for one other time in Detroit Tigers history.

Dickerson is a left-handed pitcher with a high velocity fastball and above average curveball.

The 6-foot-6 pitching prospect has a chance to ‘be a #4 starter or future bullpen arm' depending on the development of his changeup according to MLB Rumors.