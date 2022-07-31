The San Diego Padres lost to the Minnesota Twins, 7-4, Saturday at home, but not without seeing Machado work his magic at the plate, as he launched a huge home run in the bottom of the third. Machado lifted that ball just when Padres teammate Mike Clevinger was being interviewed on live TV. Clevinger was not able to stop himself from spontaneously erupting mid-interview, which was perfectly understandable.

Manny Machado may have just caused Mike Clevinger to nut on live TV pic.twitter.com/kpkxXVJxEv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 31, 2022

That home run got the Padres on the board first, but they would not score again until the bottom of the ninth when they scored three runs in a failed comeback bid.

Machado entered the game with 17 home runs and 56 RBIs — both numbers lead the Padres, who are still trying to catch up on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West division. But with over 10 games separating the Dodgers and the Padres, San Diego would make the postseason likely via the wild-card route than through winning the division title. Machado and the rest of the Padres will have plenty of work then, as the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, and the San Francisco Giants are among the top threats to San Diego’s grip on the second wild-card spot in the NL.

The Padres will look to end this three-game series at home against Minnesota with a victory this Sunday before welcoming the Colorado Rockies for a five-game set that begins Monday, which Clevinger is scheduled to start in.