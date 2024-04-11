The San Diego Padres will travel up the Interstate-5 freeway to face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chavez Ravine. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Padres-Dodgers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Dodgers are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Unfortunately, they were unable to complete the three-game sweep. Bobby Miller labored through another start, going four innings while allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out four and walking three. Then, the bullpen allowed an earned run. It did not help that the offense left eight runners on base despite having nine hits. Yet, Max Muncy was one of the few highlights as he hit a home run.
The Padres defeated the Chicago Cubs 10-2 to take 2 of 3 games. Coincidentally, they scored nine and 10 runs in the two wins but just one in the loss. The final game saw them produce great hitting. Also, Dylan Cease had a great outing, pitching six innings while allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out seven to get his first win as a Padre.
The Dodgers and Padres opened the season in Korea, with each team winning one game. Now, these teams will play their first games in the United States, with the action starting at Dodgers Stadium. Last season, the Dodgers went 9-4 against the Padres, including a 4-2 record at Chavez Ravine.
Michael King will start for the Padres and is 2-0 with a 3.14 ERA. Recently, he tossed seven shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out four in a win over the San Francisco Giants.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will make the start for the Dodgers and is 1-1 with a 4.09 ERA. Significantly, he tossed five shutout innings in his last start while allowing three hits and striking out eight to get his first MLB win.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Padres-Dodgers Odds
San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline: +168
Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+104)
Moneyline: -200
Over: 8.5 (-104)
Under: 8.5 (-118)
How to Watch Padres vs. Dodgers
Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT
TV: Sports Net LA
Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT
TV: Sports Net LA
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Padres have had an inconsistent start to the season, going 7-8 through their first 15 games. Yet, they have all the potential to compete with the Dodgers, and it all starts with what their lineup might do.
Xander Bogaerts has struggled. Unfortunately, he is hitting just .237 with one home run, six RBIs, and 11 runs while stealing one base. Fernando Tatis Jr. is batting only .264 with four home runs, nine RBIs, and 10 runs. Ultimately, he has to find a way to drive more runs home and be more productive to avoid becoming a boom-or-bust player. But Tatis is on pace for 41 home runs right now.
Jake Cronenworth is hitting well. So far, he is batting .304 with two home runs, 13 RBIs, and seven runs. Meanwhile, Manny Machado is not doing so well. Machado is batting .220 with two home runs, seven RBIs, and 11 runs. Conversely, fan-favorite Ha-Seong Kim is struggling, hitting .218 with one home run, seven RBIs, and eight runs.
The Padres will need good pitching to match their hitting. However, King is 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA in two games against the Dodgers, making this a difficult showdown for him and the Friars,
The Padres will cover the spread if their lineup can generate at least six runs. Then, they need King to avoid making mistakes down the middle.
Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Dodgers are 10-5 and off to another good start as they look to make another world title run. Ultimately, it starts with good pitching and continues with a loaded lineup that continues to do damage nightly.
Mookie Betts is batting .364 with five home runs, 11 RBIs, and 10 runs. Therefore, he gives opposing pitchers a challenge right away. Shohei Ohtani has been great with his new team. So far, he is hitting .333 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and 12 runs. Freddie Freeman is batting .333 with one home run, eight RBIs, and nine runs. Substantially, he has continued to produce and is great to have in the third spot in the lineup. Teoscar Hernandez has been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers. Currently, he is hitting .298 with four home runs, 15 RBIs, and 11 runs. Max Muncy is clipping .250 with one home run, eight RBIs, and eight runs.
The Dodgers will cover the spread if the top and heart of the order can do early damage to put the Padres in a hole. Then, Yamamoto must deliver another solid outing.
Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick
Who do you trust? King has been solid so far but struggles against the Dodgers. Conversely, Yamamoto has been inconsistent to start his MLB career and will make his first start against the Padres. In cases like this, you usually go with the better offense. The Dodgers likely will take 2 of 3 games against the Padres this weekend. Moreover, they likely will pile on some runs against them in at least one game. This seems to be the day it all comes crashing down for King. Look for the Dodgers to capitalize on any mistakes he makes and pound the baseball to cover the spread at home.
Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+104)