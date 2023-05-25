It is the rubber match of a three-game series as the San Diego Padres visit the Washington Nationals. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Nationals pick, prediction, and how-to-watch.

The Padres returned to their offensive woes. Yesterday it was just four hits, but two of them were home runs, which helped the Padres score three runs in the game. Still, it was not enough for them to overcome a four-run second inning from the Nationals, as they fell for the seventh time in ten games. The Padres will be looking forward to getting Manny Machado back soon, but they will still be without him in this one, as they hope to get a win and win the series with the Nationals.

Here are the Padres-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Nationals Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-125)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+104)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Padres vs. Nationals

TV: BSSD/MASN2

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:05 PM ET/ 1:05 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres have been struggling as of late. They have lost 12 of their last 16 games, but are still in a position to win their first series since defeating the Reds two out of three times from May 1st through 3rd. At 22-27, they are currently in fourth place in the NL West and sit eight games behind the first-place Dodgers. They have scored just 40 runs in their last 16 games, with 14 of those runs coming in back-to-back seven runs games. The magic number for the Padres seems to be six runs. They are 10-2 this year when they score six or more runs in a game. They are 12-23 when they fail to score six runs. Without Machado, the Padres have only hit that number twice though, both victories.

Last night it was Rougned Odor that drove in two of the three Padres runs. Odor is having a solid month, hitting .303 and driving in seven this month. Much of his productivity has come in his last three games. Over his last three games Odor is five for ten at the play, with a walk, a stolen base, a home run, and four RBIs. Juan Soto did not get a hit last night, but his OPS still improved as he got on base twice last night via two walks. His .901 OPS this season ranks him 14th in the majors. This month he has a slash line of .333/.461/.639 as he has 14 extra-base hits during the month.

Blake Snell will be on the mound today for the Padres and his last time out was dreadful. He gave up six runs in just four innings of work. On the year, Snell is 1-6 with a 5.40 ERA. He has given up a home run in seven of nine starts this year while giving up two or more runs at each start of the season. The Padres have only won one game this year in which Snell has started. It was an 8-3 victory over the Reds in which Snell went six innings and gave up three runs.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Last night it was Alex Call that drove in two runs with a double and two total hits in the victory. It was a good game for Call who has been struggling as of late. This is Call’s first multi-hit game since May 12th, and he is hitting just .185 this month. He has been struggling with contact overall, with 22 strikeouts so far this month. Call will be hoping yesterday was a sign of things to come. Hoping to have a better day at the plate also is Jeimer Candelario. Candelario is 0-7 with a walk so far in the series. He has ten extra-base hits on the month, which leads the team, but is hitting just .288 this month after his recent 0-7 streak.

Swinging the hottest bat in the lineup has been outfield Lane Thomas. Thomas is on a nine-game hitting streak, and hitting .330 this month. In that time he has hit seven home runs and driven in 15 overall. Thomas is also scoring a lot when he gets on base. He has scored 18 times this month, and last night was the first time in six games he did not score a run.

On the mound for this afternoon’s game will be Jake Irvin. Irvin is 1-2 with a 5.50 ERA so far this year. His first two starts of the year were great. He went a combined 10.2 innings giving up just six hits, seven walks, and one run. In the two starts since he has struggled. He has given up 12 runs, 10 of them earned in just 7.1 innings of work. If Irvin gets back to what he did at the start of the year, the Nationals will win. If not, it will be a high-scoring game that could be a Padres victory,

Final Padres-Nationals Prediction & Pick

If you are looking for a low-scoring pitcher’s duel, this is not the place to go. Blake Snell has been dreadful for the Padres this year. The only time they got a win with him on the mound, they had to score eight runs to do it. They could have the chance to do that today with Jake Irvin on the mound for the Nationals. While Snell has been consistently bad, Irvin has shown flashes of being a good pitcher. The Nationals are the better-hitting team overall. If they can get a little power today, they should be able to take this one from the Padres.

Final Padres-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (+104)