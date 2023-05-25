Blake Snell will take the mound for the San Diego Padres on Thursday in a rubber match against the Washington Nationals, and he is hoping to bounce back from his worst outing of the season against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Snell took the blame for his performance on Friday, saying he put his teammates in a hole.

“I didn’t help them by putting them in a hole,” Blake Snell said, via Deadspin.

Snell pitched four innings, giving up five hits, six earned runs and walked two against the Red Sox. He gave up five of the six runs in the third inning, and gave up two home runs to Rafael Devers in the game. The game brought his ERA on the season to 5.40. His record is 1-6, and it has been an overall struggle for him this season. With the Padres struggling at this point in the season with a 22-27 record, they need to beat teams like the Nationals if they hope to get back in the race in the National League West.

If the Padres lose the final game against the Nationals, it would be their sixth straight lost series.

The Padres currently trail the Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Giants in the National League West. They came in as favorites to win the division. Things will have to drastically turn around for that to happen. Getting star third baseman Manny Machado back from the injured list after fracturing his left hand would be a big help. He is eligible to return on Friday, when the team goes to the Bronx to play the Yankees.