Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The Padres and Yankees meet in The Bronx for a rare interleague matchup! Aaron Judge and Fernando Tatis Jr. are featured in Ben Verlander’s same-game parlay brought to you by FanDuel.

The Padres are in a desperate position right now. They have fallen to fourth in the NL West Division after the poor (23-27) start to the season. The Yankees are (30-22) but find themselves in 3rd place in the very competitive AL East Division.

Fernando Tatis Jr. headlines this same-game parlay for the Padres. He started the season hot but has cooled off a bit. He is currently batting just .258 on the season after missing the first month of the campaign. However, he does have seven home runs and OPS of .304.

Aaron Judge continues to mash and is the current runner-up for the AL MVP award after Shohei Ohtani. Judge is batting .288 with 14 homers and 33 RBIs. He has six hits in his last seven days and has drawn seven walks.

Here are the same-game parlay odds for Padres-Yankees

Yankees to lead after 5 innings

Yankees to win

Aaron Judge 2+ total bases

Fernando Tatis Jr. 1+ hits

MLB Same-game Parlay Odds: +547 (subject to change)

This same-game parlay seems very doable. The Padres are lacking offense and the Yankees have a great chance of taking advantage of that. Tatis will lead off the game, so expect him to get 4-5 at-bats to give him a chance for a hit.

Judge gets 2+ total bases almost every time he hits the ball so if that happens and the Yankees hold on, this parlay is cash money.