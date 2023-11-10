The Carolina Panthers are expected to miss a key target in their Thursday Night matchup tonight against fill-in QB Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears. A disastrous 1-7 start to the season hasn't helped matters much for Coach Frank Reich's team, and now news has come down on DJ Chark, a promising target for rookie sensation Bryce Young.

The trade that brought Young to Carolina and sent DJ Moore to Chicago was regraded recently by an NFL analyst. The Panthers also got a concerning injury update on star pass rusher Brian Burns among others.

On Thursday prior to the TNF game, the truth was revealed about receiver DJ Chark's status heading into the game.

Chark came over from the Detroit Lions this past season, and he has proven to be a reliable target for Young and the rest of the Panthers' offense. Chark has 17 catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

He is second on the Carolina Panthers in receiving behind Adam Thielen, who also came over from an NFC North Division power, Minnesota, this past offseason.

Thielen also has four touchdowns and over 60 receptions for Reich's team, proving the value of a crafty, dependable possession receiver on a team with Young at the controls of the offense.

 