The Carolina Panthers got some concerning injury updates on wide receiver D.J. Chark and linebacker Brian Burns

The Carolina Panthers may be without two of their best players when they face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Wide receiver D.J. Chark is dealing with an elbow injury that has him listed as doubtful while outside linebacker Brian Burns is out with a concussion, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Chark aggravated his elbow injury in the Panthers' 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The injury caused Chark to be held to just two receptions for nine yards. After missing Week 1, Chark has 34 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns in the past seven games.

Meanwhile, Burns left the Colts game early with the concussion. Despite rumors all season that Burns would get traded, he managed to stay with Carolina past the trade deadline. On the season he has 25 combined tackles, five sacks, nine tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Along with Burns, cornerback C.J. Henderson will also be out with a concussion. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. and tight end Stephen Sullivan won't play either. Safeties Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell are both questionable with leg injuries.

On the Bears side, quarterback Justin Fields is doubtful with a thumb injury that has kept him out of the Bears' last three games. Undrafted free agent rookie Tyson Bagent has started in his place since the injury. If Fields can't go again, Bagent will get another start.

If Fields is unexpectedly good to go, he has the opportunity to take advantage of a banged-up Panthers defense. If not, Bryce Young and Carolina should take down a weakened Bears team which has lost two straight. For now, Chicago is favored by four points.