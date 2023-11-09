Time to look back at and assess the trade between the Bears and the Panthers involving DJ Moore and the pick that became Bryce Young.

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers made a blockbuster trade ahead of the 2023 NFL draft this past offseason. Carolina traded away wide receiver DJ Moore, the ninth overall pick, the 61st overall pick, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2025 second-round pick in exchange for the number one overall pick.

This trade altered both franchises as they built out their young rosters. With that said, let's regrade the Bears-Panthers trade involving the number one overall pick and DJ Moore.

Bears: A

The Bears did a phenomenal job capitalizing on the value of the number one overall pick. With Justin Fields at quarterback, Chicago was comfortable trading the pick to add a star wide receiver in Moore and additional draft capital.

While the jury is still out on if Fields is the franchise quarterback, this trade was still well worth it. Moore has had a productive season as the Bears' top weapon, hauling in 47 passes for 735 yards and five touchdowns through nine weeks. He has been the dynamic receiver that Chicago has been lacking on offense.

Chicago then used the ninth overall pick in this deal to trade down to the 10th pick, where they selected offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright is still developing as a player but will play an important role in the Bears' offensive line moving forward.

Chicago then used the 61st pick in a deal to trade up to 56, where they selected defensive back Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson is another young player who needs time to develop before getting a true grade on him. Ideally, he will help improve the Bears secondary.

A pivotal part of this trade was acquiring the Panthers' 2024 first-round pick. Carolina has struggled this season, and this pick would currently be number two overall in the draft. This is an extremely valuable asset for Chicago as they look to improve their roster. They could draft a quarterback in this spot if they decide Fields is not the answer.

The Bears will also receive Carolina's 2025 second-round pick, which could turn into a quality young player.

While the players' development will be pivotal in this trade, as it stands, Chicago won it. They acquired a star wide receiver for their offense and added draft capital, which has turned into young talent. The way the Bears use the 2024 first-round pick from the Panthers will be pivotal for the future of their franchise.

Panthers: D+

This trade has not looked good for the Panthers thus far. They took a risk by trading away a haul of assets for the number one overall pick to select a franchise quarterback. Carolina selected Bryce Young with the pick, and he has struggled thus far. It's only been nine weeks, and everyone should give Young more time to develop. However, as it stands, it looks like the Panthers made a mistake on who they drafted. CJ Stroud has looked phenomenal for the Houston Texans, and this trade would look much more favorable for the Panthers if they had taken him over Young.

Young has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,375 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. On the other hand, Stroud has completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only one interception.

Carolina gave up a haul to acquire the first pick, and it looks like the Panthers selected the wrong quarterback through the first nine weeks. While Young has plenty of time to improve, right now, this trade is a major whiff for the Panthers.

Carolina gave up their top receiver and a slew of draft picks to select a quarterback who has struggled. Fans should be patient in judging this trade as Young needs time to develop, but the Bears appear to be major winners of this deal.