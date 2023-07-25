The Carolina Panthers head into training camp this week in Spartanburg, North Carolina with a whole new era staring them right in the face. The Panthers agreed to a massive rookie deal with top pick Bryce Young just in time for the start of camp.

Head Coach Frank Reich has a lot of work to do as the team prepares for the 2023 NFL season. The Panthers finished with a 7-10 record last season, just one game behind the NFC South champions Tampa Bay but also tied for last place in the division.

The good news is that many of Carolina's top performers have been replaced with potential upgrades for this coming season. The Panthers' 2023 depth chart lists rising star Miles Sanders as the team's starting running back.

The presence of Sanders along with the fanatical worker Young at quarterback alone gives Panthers fans hope for a better tomorrow. With top receiver D.J. Moore now in Chicago, the wide receiver position figures to become one of the fiercest training camp battles for the former Bills QB Reich's team.

Here are the three biggest training camp battles to keep an eye on ahead of the Panthers' 2023 NFL season:

Wide Receiver-

The Panthers brought in polished route runner and savvy former Vikings veteran Adam Thielen as their potential top wideout this season. Already, Thielen is impressed with Young's play at quarterback.

Former Detroit Lion D.J. Chark is expected to battle with Terrance Marshall, Jr. and Leviska Shenault, Jr. for targets in Young and Reich's passing game. Chark caught just 30 balls for 502 yards last season, playing second fiddle to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Shenault had 27 catches with the Jaguars in what was seen as a letdown season, especially for fantasy owners.

Marshall, Jr. is the wild card. The former LSU Tigers standout had 28 catches for 490 yards last season, flashing big play potential. Altogether, this is a position with high quality locker room guys who can grow alongside Young.

Expect Marshall, Jr. and Chark to have the most overall success with Shenault developing into a big play ace over time.

Cornerback-

The Panthers lack depth at this position heading into the season. Donte Jackson and Jaycee Horn have talent, but durability is a concern.

Behind the Panthers' main starters, C.J. Henderson, Keith Taylor, Jr., Stantley-Thomas Oliver III, and Greg Mabin are among those expected to compete for a third spot. Expect the 6-foot-1 former Florida Gator and first round pick Henderson to win the lion's share of the reps for new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero this season. Fans should also expect the Panthers to be in plenty of shootouts if this unit doesn't get healthy and put it all together quickly.

Outside Linebacker-

Standout edge rusher Brian Burns' contract talks got a crucial update recently. Burns is the expected starter at one linebacker position on the outside in Evero's 3-4 defense, but the team lacks a second proven option to get after the quarterback.

Marquis Haynes, a 6-foot-2 wrecking ball out of Mississippi, has the best chance to start alongside Burns. Haynes had five sacks last season along with 19 solo tackles. Yetur Gross-Matos, who had 2.5 sacks and 54 total tackles last season, is another viable option if the team opts for more of a run-stuffing component to this portion of the defense.

Six-foot-four, 270 pound DJ Johnson has the measurables to become an impact player on the outside. The third round pick in 2023 and former Oregon Duck had 8.5 tackles for loss last season. If Johnson can tap into his enormous potential in training camp, he could become the x-factor in a defense that needs more playmakers alongside Burns, and in a hurry if the Panthers are to compete for a division title in 2023.