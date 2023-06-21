The Carolina Panthers added veteran Adam Thielen this offseason, and he recently raved about how rookie quarterback Bryce Young has been ready for the NFL in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

“You know, first overall pick, with all the hype and all that, you know there's gonna be a lot of potential and you know he's gonna have a lot of talent,” Adam Thielen said on The Rich Eisen Show, according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “But I think he just kinda surprised a lot of guys of how prepared he was for the NFL game. I think sometimes it's hard in those moments – because you're in shorts and a t-shirt, right? So you don't wanna too excited about – whether that's your team or individually – you don't wanna get too excited in the summer because it's a different game when you put pads on.”

Thielen said that it is hard to not get excited for Bryce Young with what he has done in the spring with the Panthers.

“But, at the same time, the way he moves in the pocket, the way that he adjusts and can get the ball out on time and accurate and he can make adjustments and things like that,” Thielen said on The Rich Eisen Show, via Alper. “It's impressive. It gets you excited to get back working together.”

Thielen hopes to be a reliable target for the rookie Young in his first year with the Panthers. Thielen comes over after spending nine seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.