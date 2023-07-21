With NFL training camp set to begin soon, the Carolina Panthers don't need to worry any longer. Top overall pick and former Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young has signed his rookie deal, which is for four years and $37.9 million, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Source: No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and the Panthers reached agreement on a four-year, fully-guaranteed, $37.9 million contract.'

This isn't surprising, although it took a little longer than expected for the top overall pick. Now, he enters Panthers camp as the starting option, although head coach Frank Reich might have a quarterback battle between the rest of them.

The deal is fully guaranteed, and over $24 million is a signing bonus that also includes a fifth-year team option.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With training camp beginning on Saturday, the Panthers and Young wanted to do whatever it takes to get a deal done, and they did so by giving him a handsome contract.

As the NFL Draft got closer, there wasn't much debate about who the Panthers would take with the pick after they moved up in a massive trade with the Chicago Bears. After an impressive career with the Crimson Tide, he is set to be the team's starter, barring some unforeseen circumstances.

The Panthers also traded away DJ Moore in the Bears deal, but they brought in some veteran pieces, including RB Miles Sanders and WR Adam Thiele. There are already lofty expectations for Young, especially after the rough QB years the Panthers have endured as of late. Now, both sides can put the contract worries aside.