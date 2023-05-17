There’s a ton of excitement and optimism surrounding the Carolina Panthers after they aggressively assembled a talent-rich draft class, headlined by the No. 1 overall pick in Bryce Young. After breaking down the Panthers’ game-by-game predictions, let’s take a look at the Panthers’ updated depth chart and break down every starter at each position following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Quarterback

Starter: Bryce Young (R)

Andy Dalton has taken the initial first-team reps at OTAs, while Bryce Young’s really impressed in practice as he learns the ropes. The Panthers don’t want to rush their new franchise quarterback and want him to earn the starting job.

“When the time is right or we felt like he’s got enough of a mastery of the offense where he can go out and operate this and be successful, that’s when he’ll be out there,” general manager Scott Fitterer said, via PFT.

Nevertheless, it’s rare for teams not to start the No. 1 overall pick in Week 1. Already an elite processor with excellent field vision, plus athleticism, a quick release, and terrific composure in the pocket, Young is equipped with the tools to excel early as a leading candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Running Back

Starter: Miles Sanders

Carolina signed Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25 million contract to replace D’Onta Foreman as the team’s lead running back. Sanders, 26, is coming off a breakout Pro Bowl season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he rushed for 1,269 yards (fifth-most in the league) and 11 touchdowns (eighth-most) on 259 carries (4.9 YPC).

Chuba Hubbard, 23, will be Sanders’ top backup. In his first two seasons, Hubbard has rushed for 1,078 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, one of the Panthers’ top undrafted free agents has the patience, vision, and tackle-breaking ability to earn a spot on the Panthers’ roster and compete for the No. 3 RB role.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Jonathan Mingo (R)

The Panthers have almost an entirely new batch of pass catchers after trading star receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears as part of the massive trade package to move up in the draft for Young. Second round wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who has a legitimate shot to be the rookie receiving yards leader, has already been clicking really well with Young in practice.

Mingo is a very solid blocker, strong route runner, and a prototypical height-weight-speed specimen with elite ball-tracking skills and legitimate inside-outside versatility. He also earned the stamp of approval from Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr., who told team owner David Tepper to draft him about an hour before they selected him with the No. 39 overall pick.

Adam Thielen is clearly past his prime, as he will turn 33 before the start of the season, but he’s a very reliable possession receiver, while D.J. Chark profiles as the opposite—an injury-prone field-stretcher that’s never played a full season but offers big-play ability downfield. Both veteran receivers were picked up earlier this spring in free agency.

Terrace Marshall, a 2021 second-round pick out of LSU, still has some untapped potential, but he could get buried on the Panthers’ depth chart quickly after hauling in just 45 catches for 628 yards and a touchdown through two seasons.

Tight End

Starter: Hayden Hurst

Hayden Hurst took over as the top tight end on the Panthers’ depth chart the moment he signed a three-year, $21.75 million contract in mid-March. The former 2018 first round pick hauled in 52 catches for 414 yards and two scores last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, despite missing significant time in December and January with a calf injury. Ian Thomas and Tommy Tremble will battle for the No. 2 TE role behind Hurst.

Offensive Line

LT: Ikem Ekwonu

Ikem Ekwonu LG: Brady Christensen

Brady Christensen C: Bradley Bozeman

Bradley Bozeman RG: Chandler Zavala (R)

Chandler Zavala (R) RT: Taylor Moton

Despite some inevitable rookie growing pains and committing a whopping 13 penalties (tied for third-most among all offensive linemen), Ikem Ekwonu is already starting to look like a franchise left tackle. As a unit, the left side of the line dominates much more in the run game, while the right side excels in pass protection.

Bringing back center Bradley Bozeman on a three-year, $18 million deal was a priority for the Panthers. Overall, it’s far from an elite offensive line, but Carolina has a key component to success in the trenches—continuity. Four of the five starters from last year’s unit return atop the Panthers’ depth chart.

Panthers coach Frank Reich said during the draft that standout right guard Austin Corbett would miss the start of the season recovering from ACL surgery, so fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala will have some big shoes to fill right out of the gate.

Defensive Line

LDE: DeShawn Williams

DeShawn Williams NT: Shy Tuttle

Shy Tuttle RDE: Derrick Brown

Derrick Brown, 25, has already established himself as one of the game’s top defensive linemen. He’s a game-wrecker in the run game and a menace as a pass-rusher, generating 29 QB hurries and 40 total pressures last year, per PFF.

The Panthers exercised his fifth-year option, and they picked up the other two starters off the open market. The New Orleans Saints lost their two starting defensive tackles to division rivals, with Shy Tuttle heading to Carolina and David Onyemata joining the Atlanta Falcons.

This is a homecoming for Tuttle, who grew up nearby in Midway, North Carolina. Signed to a three-year, $19.5 million contract, Tuttle is a savvy signing to blow up the run game and eat blocks as the Panthers’ starting nose tackle, while freeing up the edge rushers to harass opposing quarterbacks.

DeShawn Williams is also in a familiar spot. A Clemson product, Williams grew up a few hours away in Central, South Carolina and played under new Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero last year with the Denver Broncos. As Carolina makes the transition to a 3-4 defense, Williams brings much-needed experience to the Panthers’ front.

Based on his age (30) and bargain contract (one-year for $1.75 million), Williams isn’t the long-term answer for the Panthers. But he should win the starting job over Henry Anderson and the Panthers’ top undrafted free agent, Jalen Redmond.

Linebacker

WLB: Brian Burns

Brian Burns LILB: Shaq Thompson

Shaq Thompson RILB: Frankie Luvu

Frankie Luvu SLB: Marquis Haynes

Brian Burns is recovering from ankle surgery, but he’s expected to be ready for training camp and is seeking a monster contract extension. Yetus Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes will battle it out for the starting role on the other side, but they could have their sights set on some of the top available free agents. Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu should form a decent inside linebacker duo in Evero’s defense.

Cornerback LCB: Donte Jackson

Donte Jackson RCB: Jaycee Horn

Jaycee Horn Nickel: C.J. Henderson

Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson, and Jeremy Chinn give Carolina a talented and deep group of young corners as they try to fortify a defense that surrendered the 10th-most passing yards while tying for the seventh-fewest sacks and sixth-fewest interceptions last season.

Safety SS: Vonn Bell

Vonn Bell FS: Xavier Woods

The additions of Vonn Bell and potential draft steal Jammie Robinson allows the Panthers to maximize the versatility and playmaking ability of 2020 second round pick Jeremy Chinn by moving him all over the field to play at linebacker and big nickel, as well as the third safety.

Special Teams

K: Eddy Pineiro

P: Johnny Hekker

PR: Shi Smith

KR: Raheem Blackshear

LS: JJ Jansen

The Panthers’ special teams units are stacked with experience after minicamp. Hekker led the league with 39 punts booted inside the 20-yard line last season, while Pineiro connected on 94.3 percent of his field goals, the sixth-best mark in the NFL.