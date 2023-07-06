Bryce Young may have been the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, but the new Carolina Panthers quarterback isn’t resting on his laurels this NFL offseason. The former Alabama QB is putting in the work, holding extra workouts with his top wide receivers at SMU this offseason.

Despite being in the dog days of the NFL offseason between OTAs and training camp, Young is still putting in work. Videos on social media show Young working with several Panthers WRs at the SMU football facilities down in Dallas, Texas.

Looks like Bryce Young, Terrace Marshall Jr, Adam Thielen, DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault are at SMU putting in work today. (Via IG: @2LiveCraig and @eddanamo) pic.twitter.com/eS0epcMzhZ — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) July 5, 2023

Joining the rookie QB at the unofficial workout were Panthers wideouts Terrace Marshall Jr., Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, and Laviska Shenault, as well as rookie running back Cam Peoples.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bryce Young will be the Panthers’ QB1 when 2023 training camp kicks off on July 26. Currently, Andy Dalton and second-year signal-caller Matt Corral are the only other QBs on the roster.

Young was a Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama. In his three years in Tuscaloosa (two as a starter), the California native threw for 8,356 yards with a 65.8% completion percentage, 80 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions.

The 21-year-old was the No. 1 QB prospect heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, but there are questions about his size. Young measured 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine. The height is one thing, but most believe he played at well under 200 pounds in college, and his slight frame could be cause for injury concerns at the next level.

For now, though, the work Young is putting in is good news for Panthers fans.