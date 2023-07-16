The Carolina Panthers are planning to build a future contender. Right now, the team's roster is incomplete, a little too young to be a serious competitor for the title. However, they have a solid foundation of young players to build around. Much has been made about rookie QB Bryce Young, and for good reason. However, a more immediate and pressing matter for Carolina is Brian Burns' upcoming contract extension.

Brian Burns is currently eligible for a contract extension, as his rookie contract is about to expire. The Panthers have been in talks with Burns' camp, but so far, no progress has been made. Over the last few days, though, there's been some movement with the talks. Carolina has reportedly offered a contract to the star edge rusher, per Darin Gantt's newsletter.

“Not a lot to update, but that might not be the case for long. The Panthers have made an offer, but the entire market at the position seems to be on hold since there are a couple of big deals on the horizon.”

Burns is one of the best young edge rushers in the league today. Some might feel that he's not on the level of the Nick Bosa's and the TJ Watt's of the NFL, but the Panthers star is approaching that. 38 sacks in four years is impressive, including 12.5 last season. He was so coveted that the Los Angeles Rams were willing to give up a king's ransom of picks for the talented pass rusher.

Burns was also spared from the trade that sent the first overall pick to the Bears, and he was not traded by the Panthers during the same deadline they dealt Christian McCaffrey. That seems to be an indication that the management likes him. There's a good reason for that: in a QB-dominated league, having a reliable pass rush is the key to success.

Burns and the Panthers might be waiting for another EDGE's contract extension before making a decision, though. Nick Bosa himself is looking for a contract extension with the 49ers. His looming extension (along with Quinnen Williams' extension with the Jets) figures to be a key part of discussions for other edge rushers, including Brian Burns' extension.