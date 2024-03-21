Bellator Championship Series: Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore continues with the co-main event between Patricio Pitbull and Jeremy Kennedy for the Bellator Featherweight Championship. Pitbull will finally be making his 2024 debut after back-to-back fight cancelations last month meanwhile, Kennedy is riding a three-fight winning streak into his first title fight in Belfast, Ireland this week. With that said, check out our Bellator Championship Series odds for our Pitbull-Kennedy prediction and pick.
Patricio Pitbull (35-7) will be attempting to fight his third opponent in the last month after two failed attempts of doing so at the inaugural PFL vs. Bellator event earlier this year. The Bellator featherweight champion will be looking to add to his resume as one of the GOATs of Bellator when tries to defend his title yet again when he takes on surging title challenger Jeremy Kennedy on Friday night in Belfast, Ireland.
Jeremy Kennedy (19-3) kicked off his Bellator career with a dominant decision victory only to lose his next fight against former title challenger Adam Borics. Since that loss, Kennedy has won three straight putting him in a prime position to contend for Bellator gold when he takes on the longtime reigning and defending featherweight champion Patricio Pitbull.
Here are the Bellator Championship Series Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
Bellator Championship Series: Patricio Pitbull-Jeremy Kennedy Odds
Patricio Pitbull: +105
Jeremy Kennedy: -125
Over 2.5 rounds: -229
Under 2.5 rounds: +189
Why Patricio Pitbull Will Win
The Bellator Championship Series main event on Friday night pits the legendary Patricio “Pitbull” Freire against surging challenger Jeremy Kennedy. Though Kennedy comes in with confidence and a string of impressive victories, it's hard to see how the Brazilian icon gets dethroned.
Pitbull's biggest advantage is his experience. A veteran of countless wars, he has seen every type of opponent imaginable and found ways to win against all of them. His striking is powerful and accurate, his takedown defense is ironclad, and his submission game is lethal. It makes him a nightmare to prepare for.
Kennedy's wrestling presents a challenge, but Pitbull has consistently shut down good grapplers throughout his career. Pitbull's defensive wrestling stands up even when it counts most, and he has shown an ability to scramble back to his feet or reverse position when taken down. There's also a chance that Kennedy is hesitant to fully commit to his wrestling given Pitbull’s knockout power and opportunistic submissions.
And while Kennedy certainly has a relentless mindset, Pitbull has dealt with opponents who bring similar pressure-heavy styles before. Composure under fire has been one of Freire’s trademarks throughout his career, so expect him to weather the early storm and start landing the counterstrikes that have defined his reign.
Barring some fight-altering shot from Kennedy early on, you have to like Pitbull’s chances of dragging this thing into the later rounds. And that would seem like dangerous territory for any challenger, Pitbull’s cardio is exceptional, and he tends to finish opponents who are tired with both strikes or submissions. Look for the legend to get another dominant win and remind everyone why he's one of the best featherweights in MMA history.
Why Jeremy Kennedy Will Win
In a match scheduled to clash in the featherweight division, Jeremy Kennedy will challenge the nearly indestructible Patricio “Pitbull” Freire for Bellator's featherweight championship. Despite being known as one of the greatest in the sport, there are some clear indicators for why Kennedy could pull off an upset in Bellator history.
Kennedy's biggest weapon against Pitbull will be his wrestling skills. The Canadian fighter is notorious for building pressure and quickly roaming through his opponents' defenses. Though Pitbull has prevented takedowns before, Kennedy's persistent drive is something that he hasn't had to deal with in some time. If Kennedy can consistently bring him down, it would completely neutralize Pitbull's expertise at striking.
It feels like 35-year-old Pitbull might be showing signs of slowing down as well. His last few performances haven’t been anywhere near what they used to be back when he was younger and more explosive. Jeremy is currently in his prime and brings an incredible cardio advantage over the aging star. Expect him to force an extremely high pace throughout the whole fight, this might exploit Pitbull’s slowly decreasing gas tank.
Pitbull shouldn't ignore how dangerous Kennedy is on the ground either. While Pitbull himself is also a great grappler, he needs to take into account how many ways Kennedy knows how to finish a fight on the floor if he gets a good hold of him
Final Patricio Pitbull-Jeremy Kennedy Prediction & Pick
This championship bout should be a closely contested matchup between the longtime reigning champion Patricio Pitbull and the surging contender, Jeremy Kennedy. Don't be fooled by Pitbull's aura of invincibility. He's been a dominant force, but cracks may be starting to show. Jeremy Kennedy has the wrestling skill, the hunger, and the well-rounded game to dethrone the featherweight king. This is his chance to not only win the world title but to announce himself as the new face of Bellator's 145-pound division.
Final Patricio Pitbull-Jeremy Kennedy Prediction & Pick: Jeremy Kennedy (-125), Over 2.5 Rounds (-229)