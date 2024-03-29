The much-anticipated lightweight fight between Alexander Shabliy and Bellator champion Usman Nurmagomedov is full of doubt due to contractual issues still hanging over the event. The fight had been scheduled for May 17th in France but has been cast into doubt by Shabliy who expressed his fears that the match might not happen as planned because his contract with PFL was not signed in good time.
Alexandr Shabliy tells me he's “not fully sure” his fight with Usman Nurmagomedov is happening because he hasn't received a contract and he's still unclear on the terms for what he believes should be the finals of the Bellator LW Grand Prix https://t.co/0Z1wYO8pUj
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) March 28, 2024
Grand Prix Promise
Since then, he has been preparing for this bout very well since he is already training. However, there is no fight agreement or any official communication from the PFL about it which makes him unsure what happens next. This title fight also serves as the unofficial finals of a grand prix tournament. The lightweight bout that Bellator failed to conclude before PFL’s acquisition at the end of 2023.
Initially, the winner of the grand prix was set to earn $1 million. Shabliy publicly called on PFL to respect commitments contained in Bellator’s grand prix, however, there was no reaction from the promotion about this claim so far. Therefore, keeping mute on this issue until now when a few days remain before they meet in a competitive contest has even escalated tension through anxiety among them.
Contracts Issues and Training
However, despite posters being circulated announcing the forthcoming bout between them, no formal correspondence or information about terms of engagement has been received by Shabliy. The reality is that he is training for a fight under circumstances in which may be different from what is expected of him. Besides uncertainties surrounding his current contract which according to him may break some conditions tied to possibly winning the Grand Prix.
In striving to prepare himself against Nurmagomedov he has shown his commitment towards MMA sportswomanship spirit as being one of its pioneers dedicatedly continuing training. Yet an unclear situation created by PFL poses distractions and frustrations for Shabliy who is looking forward to facing Nurmagomedov in the ring and possibly making his name through this fight.
PFL's acquisition of Bellator may have not been for the better
Such integration of Bellator into PFL, which has happened recently, became one of the most monumental changes for this organization to rival UFC in terms of the fights that they put forth. PFL plans to launch Bellator International Championships Series in 2024, a new version of Bellator, as well as host a mega event featuring both promotions’ champions.
On the other hand, merging these two organizations has been accompanied by major complications concerning Bellator’s events and fighters within PFL’s system. The case of Shabliy’s bout provides an example of how difficult it is to combine two big MMA companies and what influence this process exerts upon individual fighters as well.
It becomes clear that communication should be made effective and contracts should be adhered to in professional sports when situations like these arise. The contractual issues with Shabliy are a matter the PFL must address quickly to ensure that the scheduled bout goes on as planned and to protect the integrity of the Grand Prix. The result of this predicament may have an impact on the PFL’s reputation as it seeks to merge Bellator into its organization and position itself as a global MMA giant.