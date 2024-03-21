Bellator Championship Series: Corey Anderson vs. Karl Moore continues on the main card with a fight between Fabian Edwards and Aaron Jeffery in the middleweight division. Edwards is coming off the first knockout loss of his career for the Bellator Middleweight Championship meanwhile, Jeffery was able to bounce back after suffering his first loss in his Bellator career with a dominant decision victory. With that said, check out our Bellator Championship Series odds for our Edwards-Jeffery prediction and pick.
Fabian Edwards (12-3) is coming off his first knockout loss in his Bellator career which came in his first championship bout against the current undefeated champion Johnny Eblen. This now has Edwards coming into his 12th fight in Bellator with an 8-3 record looking to get himself back on track and back into title contention when he takes on the surging Aaron Jeffery in Belfast, Ireland.
Aaron Jeffery (14-4) was able to get himself back on track against undefeated prospect Dalton Rosta after suffering his first defeat in his Bellator career against former title challenger John Salter. Now, Jeffery is looking to extend his winning streak to two and try to take out another former title challenger in Fabian Edwards when he takes flight to Belfast, Ireland to get the biggest win of his Bellator career.
Here are the Bellator Championship Series Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
Bellator Championship Series: Fabian Edwards-Aaron Jeffery Odds
Fabian Edwards: -120
Aaron Jeffery: -110
Over 2.5 rounds: -205
Under 2.5 rounds: +165
*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why Fabian Edwards Will Win
In anticipation of Friday's Bellator Championship Series brawl in Belfast, all eyes are on the electrifying middleweight match-up between Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards and Aaron Jeffery. This fight is very important for both men as a win here could be their “golden ticket” to contend for the Bellator middleweight championship.
Fabian Edwards, the younger brother of UFC welterweight king Leon Edwards, comes with a dangerous combination of technical striking and raw power which has proven too much for many fighters. A loss last year to Johnny Eblen may have set him back in rankings but it lit a fire inside him that made him realize that he can’t lose again if he wants to be a champion. On the other end, you have Aaron Jeffery who brings a well-rounded skillset and tenacious fighting spirit to every cage he steps into.
Fabian's striking precision and dynamic combinations built off his kickboxing background will most likely prove to be fatal against Jeffery’s stand-up game which is certainly not on the level of his relentless grappling. Although Jeffery has an advantage on grappling the more we see of Edwards the less comfortable opponents feel attempting takedowns because his defensive wrestling has improved drastically.
All signs point towards Fabian winning this fight including his hunger after his last loss. Expect Fabian to come out sharp finding ways to strike from range then solidifying W with some combo nobody sees coming.
Why Aaron Jeffery Will Win
Friday's Bellator Championship Series middleweight bout between the flashy Fabian “The Assassin” Edwards and Aaron Jeffery has the potential to be a show-stealer. The favorite, Edwards, with his flashy striking and family pedigree, should not take Jeffery lightly. The dangerous underdog possesses the tools for the upset.
Jeffery’s grind style of fighting is where he thrives. Overwhelming opponents with smothering takedowns and ground control will be his game plan going into this one. While Fabian has a solid defense against takedowns, Jeffery’s chain wrestling and top-game pressure could prove to be too much for him to handle, draining Edwards' gas tank in the process.
It's no secret that Jeffery's got some deceptive power in his hands. He could definitely sneak up on Edwards in stand-up exchanges. Although his overall striking volume may not compare to Edward's lighter hits, the heavy shots could very well land and change the momentum of the fight in an instant.
A victory in Aaron Jeffrey's favor hinges on withstanding an early storm from Fabian Edwards and getting close enough to clinch up with him. Dragging him into long-drawn-out battles would sap Edward’s energy and deal significant damage as a result. As long as Jeffery keeps from letting this fight play out like a kickboxing match and mixes in the takedowns, Jeffery has a chance to extend his winning streak and put his name in the mix for a title shot.
Final Fabian Edwards-Aaron Jeffery Prediction & Pick
This should be a great fight in Bellator's middleweight division between two of the division's best Fabian Edwards and Aaron Jefferey. While Edwards is an elite-level striker he should struggle mightily to keep this fight at kicking range which is where he must be. Jeffery will be the one dictating the pace and where the fight takes place and he will be to control Edwards for the vast majority of this fight. Ultimately, it will be Edwards looking to utilize his kicks to keep Jeffery at bay but Jeffery will look to avoid the long-range attacks to get on the inside to utilize his takedowns and make this fight a nitty gritty one to take the hard-fought decision
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Fabian Edwards-Aaron Jeffery Prediction & Pick: Aaron Jeffery (-110), Over 2.5 Rounds (-205)