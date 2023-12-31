Can the Patriots notch back-2-back wins in Week 17 against the Bills?

In a rather lackluster 2023 NFL campaign, the New England Patriots find themselves with a 4-11 record heading into their Week 17 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Despite the overall disappointment, there's a glimmer of optimism after their recent Week 16 triumph over the Denver Broncos. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for the Patriots in their upcoming game against the Bills.

Week 16 Victory

Enduring a challenging season with a losing record, the Patriots are gearing up for a crucial Week 17 showdown against the Bills. Despite their struggles, a glimmer of hope emerged in their Week 16 triumph over the Denver Broncos. Notably, the Patriots' defense has been a bright spot throughout the season, delivering stellar performances against formidable opponents. However, the offense has faced inconsistency. Despite these hurdles, the Patriots have displayed commendable character in recent weeks and aim to conclude the season on a positive note as they try to play spoiler against the Bills.

Of course, the Patriots approach their Week 17 encounter against the Bills with an underdog mentality. The stakes are high for the Bills, eyeing a postseason berth. Last week's 26-23 road victory against the Broncos spared Bill Belichick from setting a personal record for the most losses in a season. In a standout performance, Bailey Zappe recorded a season-best 256 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also did not throw any interceptions. The defense played a pivotal role, recovering two fumbles and contributing to the hard-fought triumph. We'll see if they can replicate that here against Josh Allen & Co.

Here are our bold predictions for the New England Patriots as they face the Buffalo Bills in the Week 17 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Embracing Zappe's Brilliance

Bailey Zappe showcased his prowess by completing 25 of 33 passes for 256 yards, notching two touchdowns, and avoiding interceptions in their narrow triumph last Sunday. Despite a sluggish start for the Patriots' offense, Zappe orchestrated a remarkable turnaround in the second half. Initiating a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive on New England's first offensive possession in the third quarter, he capped it off with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ezekiel Elliott. Zappe followed up with another impressive drive. This culminated in an 11-yard touchdown throw to Mike Gesicki. His final drive set the stage for a game-winning field goal with mere seconds remaining. This marks Zappe's second multi-touchdown performance in the last three games. Sure, the Patriots may be in search of a new starting quarterback in the upcoming offseason. However, Zappe's strong finish is solidifying his standing in the NFL. We can easily imagine him continuing to play well in Week 17 against the Bills. He should put up around 250-plus yards anew.

Ezekiel's Impact

In the Patriots' recent victory, Ezekiel Elliott carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards and secured nine receptions for 33 yards. This included a touchdown. With Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined due to an ankle injury, Elliott took charge of the ground game. Despite a lackluster ground performance, Elliott served as a reliable target for Zappe, finding the end zone with a 15-yard reception early in the third quarter. Although he fell short of reaching 30 rushing yards in his past two games, Elliott maintained consistency through at least five catches in his last three outings.

Listed as questionable for Sunday's clash against the Bills due to illness, Elliott missed Thursday's practice but returned on Friday. Now, he is off the injury list. In the continued absence of Stevenson, Elliott should lead the Patriots' backfield for the fourth consecutive game. We have him playing better here and tallying 40-plus yards on the ground.

Parker's Impactful Role

DeVante Parker emerged as a key contributor with four receptions on five targets. He tallied 65 yards in their victory last Sunday. With the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hunter Henry, Parker played a pivotal role in the Patriots' offense. Noteworthy were his two crucial second-half receptions. The first was a 30-yard gain late in the third quarter that set the stage for a touchdown three plays later. Parker then added a 27-yard reception with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. This positioned the team for the game-winning field goal. With a minimum of four catches in each of his last three games, Parker consistently surpassed 40 yards in those outings. We see him doing that again in Week 17.

Patriots Face Uphill Battle

Yes, the Patriots may have thwarted Denver's playoff aspirations last weekend. That said, they face a more formidable opponent in the Bills in Week 17. Despite the potential to disrupt Buffalo's postseason ambitions, the combination of Josh Allen and Sean McDermott will prove to be too much. In what promises to be a tense battle, Buffalo will find a way to win. They should not solely rely on Allen but also showcase a well-executed run game. With this victory, Buffalo inches closer to securing a playoff berth while the Patriots find themselves with loss No. 12.

Looking Ahead

As the New England Patriots gear up for a pivotal Week 17 clash against the Buffalo Bills, the stage is set for a showdown of resiliency and desperation. Bailey Zappe's recent stellar performances have hinted at a promising future for the quarterback in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott remains a versatile playmaker and a reliable target for Zappe. DeVante Parker's impactful contributions further solidify the Patriots' offensive capabilities. However, facing off against a determined Bills team, the Patriots are aware of the uphill battle that lies ahead. As the regular season nears its climax, the Patriots' fortunes hang in the balance. The outcome of this clash will undoubtedly leave a lasting mark on their future aspirations.