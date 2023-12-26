Bill Belichick spoke on Robert Kraft's lack of support

During a recent radio appearance on WEEI's “The Greg Hill Show” New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked if he would like a public statement of support from team owner Robert Kraft, just like New York Jets owner Woody Johnson did for general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh. Bill Belichick predictably deflected and talked about the game coming up this weekend against the Buffalo Bills

“I don't really know anything about the Jets situation,” Belichick said on “The Greg Hill Show,” according to Zack Cox of NESN.com. “I don't know anything about that. (Going) to get ready for Buffalo here. Go back over the Denver game, make some corrections on that and talk about things we could have done better, things we need to build on, and then move on to Buffalo. That's what I'm doing.”

Belichick was asked again about Robert Kraft's silence amid the Patriots' tough season, and he declined to get into it again.

“Yeah, my job is to get the team ready to play every week that's what I do. That's what I'm going to keep doing. That's what I've always done,” Belichick said, via Cox.

Should Bill Belichick return in 2024?

The Patriots picked up their fourth win of the season on Christmas Eve against the Denver Broncos by the score of 26-23. There has been some speculation that Kraft and the Patriots could move on from Belichick after the conclusion of this season.

Belichick will focus on trying to beat the Bills for the second time this season, then his team will wrap up the 2023 season with a home game against the Jets. Only time will tell if that will be his last game as the head coach of the Patriots.