Bailey Zappe has the internet buzzing after the Patriots' win vs. the Broncos.

Nothing that happened Sunday night at Mile High City Stadium changes the fact that the New England Patriots are already out of contention for a playoff spot this season. But what Bailey Zappe did on the field against the Denver Broncos still has Patriots and NFL fans in general buzzing. With Zappe's poise and nerves put to the test in the fourth quarter, he was able to come through with a game-winning drive to seal the deal for New England.

Bailey Zappe my starting QB next year pic.twitter.com/oNdA8m2J8B — … (@JaysGotNext) December 25, 2023

What Bill Belichick saw when he sent Bailey Zappe out there with a minute left in the 4th pic.twitter.com/S4f2WBiR7V — ᗪOᑎᑎY💫 (@ItsDonnysWrld) December 25, 2023

The game was tied at 23-23 with under seven minutes left in regulation after the Patriots allowed the Broncos to even things off of a Brandon Johnson receiving touchdown. The Patriots and the Broncos followed up that play with back-to-back punts, but Zappe later had New England getting close enough for Chad Ryland to drain a game-winning field goal from 56 yards out.

Bailey Zappe comes through for the Patriots against the Broncos

When it was all said and done on the field, Zappe had churned out 256 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 25/33 completions. His promotion to the starting quarterback role at the expense of Week 1 starter Mac Jones has injected significant life into the attack of the Patriots, who entered Week 16's game against the Broncos last in the league with an average of 13.3 points per outing. However, they have averaged 21.3 points in their last three outings, all with Zappe orchestrating the offense from under center.

Zappe can continue to impress in Week 17 when the Patriots take on the tough Buffalo Bills on the road before their regular-season finale in Week 18 against the New York Jets at home.