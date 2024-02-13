Thanks for everything, Coach!

The New England Patriots are now hitting a hard reset. Robert Kraft enters a new era with Jerod Mayo and a lot of pieces are jumping ship. First, Bill Belichick steps away from the head coaching post. Then, Bill O'Brien looked for better pastures with Boston College. Now, another member of their coaching staff is headed to a new team, albeit in college football. Yes, Will Lawing will no longer be with the Patriots next season.

The team's former tight end coach will join Bill O'Brien in the Boston College football program, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. This means that Jerod Mayo will need someone to fill that role for the Patriots during the NFL Offseason. There are still no big names attached to this vacancy but with the history of Robert Kraft, they might get someone inside the organization.

Going back to Will Lawing, this move to depart from the Patriots system was not surprising. O'Brien was looking for someone he was familiar with to take over as the offensive coordinator for Boston College. The best man for the job was someone he had worked with previously.

Before they worked for Bill Belichick's Patriots, Lawing and O'Brien already had a long professional relationship dating back to 2013. Lawing was a graduate assistant for O'Brien at Penn State. Afterwards, they would both head to the Houston Texans where Lawing became the team's offensive assistant at one point. The last team that they collaborated in, before joining the Patriots, was under Nick Saban at Alabama.

These two seem to be inseparable. However, they have contributed well to the Patriots system. Hopefully, they lead them to a massive College Football Playoff berth when fall starts.