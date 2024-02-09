Patriots HC Jerod Mayo reunites with former teammate Dont'a Hightower

Jerod Mayo will not be the only former Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots linebacker manning the sidelines in Foxborough next season. The first-year head coach is adding Dont'a Hightower to his staff as the team's new linebackers coach, per SportsTrust Advisors.

Fans are probably excited for this reunion and the welcome burst of nostalgia it inevitably brings to their living rooms. These last few years have been rife with humbling losses and an overall sense of aimlessness on the offensive side of the ball. Hightower can't do anything to address the latter issue, but he should offer a strong presence and valued defensive perspective.

The 2016 Second-Team All-Pro selection and two-time Pro Bowler tallied 569 combined tackles, 27 sacks and 43 tackles for loss in his nine-year career (2012-21). His legendary forced fumble versus the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 allowed the Patriots to keep momentum in their favor and ultimately helped them achieve one of the most incomprehensible comebacks in sports history.

Much like Jerod Mayo, Dont'a Hightower was fortunate to play under one of the greatest defesnive minds the game of football has ever seen in Bill Belichick. That wealth of knowledge has ideally seeped into his brain, which will amplify his already strong instincts and leadership capabilities.

Experience might be a concern for some, but working under a former teammate should ease the transition process a bit. While nationwide confidence in this franchise will understandably be low going into next season, having two Patriot lifers on board should provide fans with some comfort about the immediate future.

Do not expect them to instantly restore the good old days, though.